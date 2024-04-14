Fotoanfragen über KHFrieler@aol.com
Sonntag, 14. April 2024 um 08:07
Herzlichen Glückwunsch !
Heute haben Geburtstag
die Dressurreiterinnen Sandy Phillips (14.04.1954) Großbritannien und Florine Kienbaum (14.04.1993) Lohmar sowie und die Springreiter Billy Twomey (14.04.1977) Irland, Thomas Velin (14.04.1975) Dänemark, Gudrun Patteet (14.04.1985) Belgien, Harry Allen (14.04.2001) Irland, Richard Howley (14.04.1992) Irland und Samuel Hutton (14.04.1989) Großbritannien,
Happy Birthday !