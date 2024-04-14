Sie befinden sich hier: Home

Neueste Beiträge

Wer ist Online

Wir haben 432 Gäste online

Suche

Anzeige

Anzeigenschaltung

Google Translate

German Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Czech Danish Dutch English French Galician Greek Hungarian Italian Japanese Norwegian Polish Portuguese Romanian Russian Spanish Swedish Turkish Ukrainian

Zugriffe seit 16.09.2009

Anmeldung



Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Fotoanfragen über KHFrieler@aol.com

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Banner

Partnerlinks

Briards los pequenos Banditos

Anzeige


Geburtstage PDF Drucken E-Mail
Geschrieben von: U.L.   
Sonntag, 14. April 2024 um 08:07

Herzlichen Glückwunsch !

 Heute haben Geburtstag

die Dressurreiterinnen Sandy Phillips (14.04.1954) Großbritannien  und Florine Kienbaum (14.04.1993) Lohmar sowie und die Springreiter Billy Twomey (14.04.1977) Irland, Thomas Velin (14.04.1975) Dänemark, Gudrun Patteet (14.04.1985) Belgien, Harry Allen (14.04.2001) Irland, Richard Howley (14.04.1992) Irland und Samuel Hutton (14.04.1989) Großbritannien,

Happy Birthday !

 

Um die Nutzbarkeit unserer Seiten zu verbessern, verwenden wir Cookies. Falls Sie mit der Speicherung von Cookies nicht einverstanden sind, finden Sie hier weitere Informationen. Weitere Informationen >>> Cookie-Hinweis.

Hinweis >>>