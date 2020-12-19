Sie befinden sich hier: Home Magazin P.S.I. Auction is online now:

P.S.I. Auction is online now:
Geschrieben von: Offz/ DL   
Samstag, 19. Dezember 2020 um 14:09

If you have any questions about the individual auction horses, please do not hesitate to contact our sales consultants. The auction starts at 4 pm (CET), the livestream can be found here: www.psi-auktion.de/en/livestream 

 

 

Dressage horses: +49 (0) 5462 74230   Show jumpers: +49 (0) 5462 742318

Dressage Collection:                                      Show Jumpers:

Ullrich Kasselmann                                               Paul Schockemöhle

+49 (0) 5401 89200                                           +49 (0) 5492 9600


Francois Kasselmann                                         Vivien Schockemöhle

+49 (0) 171 4969865                                        +49 (0) 176 70032705


Bianca Kasselmann                                           Florian Meyer zu Hartum

+49 (0) 5401 89200                                         +49(0) 171 4773396


Michael Holtgers                                                Christian Volke

+49 (0) 171 6210275                                      +49 (0) 170 8971609


Hartmut Lammers                                            Alfons Hermes

+49 (0) 160 9900489                                    +49 (0) 171 6060404


Ulrich Henschke                                               Joseph Klaphake

+49 (0) 171 7040477                                   +49 (0) 171 7289512


Insa Hansen                                                       Garbor Györfi

+49 (0) 172 4556216                                   +49 (0) 162 2159504
 

