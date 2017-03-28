|Auftakt der Springreiter-Champions-Liga im belgischen Lummen
|Dienstag, 28. März 2017 um 14:35
Die neue Sandarena in Lummen
Lummen. Beim ersten diesjährigen Internationalen Offiziellen Springreiterturnier (CSIO) der Division I nehmen in Lummen/ Belgien (27. bis 30. April) acht Equipen teil, darunter Deutschlandland, Gewinner der Nationen-Preis-Trophäe im Vorjahr in Barcelona.
Zum Auftakt der Saison in der Division I der Nationen-Preis-Serie gehen beim belgischen 5-Sterne-CSIO in Lummen acht Equipen an den Start. Um Punkte für die Gesamtwertung der höchsten Liga reiten Mannschaften aus Schweden, Frankreich, Italien, Spanien und Deutschland, dazu kommen Irland und die Schweiz als zusätzlich eingeladene Nationen sowie Belgien als Gastgeberland. Belgien, erstmals mit dem neuen Equipe-Chef Peter Weinberg (Deutshcland), ist zwar aus der Champions League abgestiegen, besitzt aber als Team des Gastgeberlandes automatisch atomatisch Startrecht. Um Punkte nimmt Belgien in der Division II teil.
Geritten wird auf Gras oder Sand, die Sandarena (105 mal 65 m) wurde ganz neu angelegt, nachdem im Vorjahr der CSIO regelrecht im Regen ertrank und abgesagt werden musste.
PROVISIONAL TIMING
Thursday, 27 April 2017
13h00 Class 1 International Competition CSIO5* - 1m40
Table A against the clock
16h00 Class 2 International Competition CSIO5* - 1m50 – Qualification GP
Longine Ranking Competition - Table A against the clock
Friday, 28 April 2017
11h00 Class 3 International Competition CSIO5* - 1m50
Table A – one jump off
16h00 Class 4 International Competition CSIO5* - Qualification GP
FEI Nations Cup of Belgium – Division 1
Presented by LONGINES
Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – 2 rounds
Saturday, 29 April 2017
08h30 Nat 31 BWP Finals Young Horses
11h30 Beker van Lummen
+/ - 13h30 Class 5 International Competition CSIO5* 1m50 – Qualification GP
Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off
17h00 Class 6 International Competition CSIO5* - DERBY VAN VLAANDEREN
Memorial NICK MOTMANS presented by HENDERS & HAZEL
Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off
19h00 Class 7 International Competition CSIO5*
Six Bar
Sunday, 30 April 2017
09h00 Young horses
14h00 Class 8 International CSIO5* - LONGINES Grand Prix
Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off
+/- 17h00 Class 10 International CSI2* - Grand Prix
Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off