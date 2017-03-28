Die neue Sandarena in Lummen (Foto: Offz) Lummen. Beim ersten diesjährigen Internationalen Offiziellen Springreiterturnier (CSIO) der Division I nehmen in Lummen/ Belgien (27. bis 30. April) acht Equipen teil, darunter Deutschlandland, Gewinner der Nationen-Preis-Trophäe im Vorjahr in Barcelona. Zum Auftakt der Saison in der Division I der Nationen-Preis-Serie gehen beim belgischen 5-Sterne-CSIO in Lummen acht Equipen an den Start. Um Punkte für die Gesamtwertung der höchsten Liga reiten Mannschaften aus Schweden, Frankreich, Italien, Spanien und Deutschland, dazu kommen Irland und die Schweiz als zusätzlich eingeladene Nationen sowie Belgien als Gastgeberland. Belgien, erstmals mit dem neuen Equipe-Chef Peter Weinberg (Deutshcland), ist zwar aus der Champions League abgestiegen, besitzt aber als Team des Gastgeberlandes automatisch atomatisch Startrecht. Um Punkte nimmt Belgien in der Division II teil. Geritten wird auf Gras oder Sand, die Sandarena (105 mal 65 m) wurde ganz neu angelegt, nachdem im Vorjahr der CSIO regelrecht im Regen ertrank und abgesagt werden musste. PROVISIONAL TIMING Thursday, 27 April 2017 13h00 Class 1 International Competition CSIO5* - 1m40 Table A against the clock 16h00 Class 2 International Competition CSIO5* - 1m50 – Qualification GP Longine Ranking Competition - Table A against the clock Friday, 28 April 2017 11h00 Class 3 International Competition CSIO5* - 1m50 Table A – one jump off 16h00 Class 4 International Competition CSIO5* - Qualification GP FEI Nations Cup of Belgium – Division 1 Presented by LONGINES Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – 2 rounds Saturday, 29 April 2017 08h30 Nat 31 BWP Finals Young Horses 11h30 Beker van Lummen +/ - 13h30 Class 5 International Competition CSIO5* 1m50 – Qualification GP Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off 17h00 Class 6 International Competition CSIO5* - DERBY VAN VLAANDEREN Memorial NICK MOTMANS presented by HENDERS & HAZEL Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off 19h00 Class 7 International Competition CSIO5* Six Bar Sunday, 30 April 2017 09h00 Young horses 14h00 Class 8 International CSIO5* - LONGINES Grand Prix Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off +/- 17h00 Class 10 International CSI2* - Grand Prix Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off