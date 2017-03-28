Sie befinden sich hier: Home Sport Auftakt der Springreiter-Champions-Liga im belgischen Lummen

Neueste Beiträge

Wer ist Online

Wir haben 915 Gäste und 2 Mitglieder online

Statistik

    Inhaltsaufrufe seit dem
    16.09.2009 : 8992873

Suche

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige



Anzeigenschaltung

Google Translate

German Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Czech Danish Dutch English French Galician Greek Hungarian Italian Japanese Norwegian Polish Portuguese Romanian Russian Spanish Swedish Turkish Ukrainian

Anzeige

Anzeige: Collagen von Olaf Rutschek

  Olaf Rutschek - mehr als
  ein Fotograf

Newsletter

Anmeldung



Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Partnerlinks

Briards los pequenos Banditos

Auftakt der Springreiter-Champions-Liga im belgischen Lummen PDF Drucken E-Mail
Geschrieben von: DL   
Dienstag, 28. März 2017 um 14:35

Die neue Sandarena in Lummen

(Foto: Offz)

 

Lummen. Beim ersten diesjährigen Internationalen Offiziellen Springreiterturnier (CSIO) der Division I nehmen in Lummen/ Belgien (27. bis 30. April) acht Equipen teil, darunter Deutschlandland, Gewinner der Nationen-Preis-Trophäe im Vorjahr in Barcelona.

 

 

Zum Auftakt der Saison in der Division I der Nationen-Preis-Serie gehen beim belgischen 5-Sterne-CSIO in Lummen acht Equipen an den Start. Um Punkte für die Gesamtwertung der höchsten Liga reiten Mannschaften aus Schweden, Frankreich, Italien, Spanien und Deutschland, dazu kommen Irland und die Schweiz als zusätzlich eingeladene Nationen sowie Belgien als Gastgeberland. Belgien, erstmals mit dem neuen Equipe-Chef Peter Weinberg (Deutshcland),  ist zwar aus der Champions League abgestiegen, besitzt aber als Team des Gastgeberlandes automatisch atomatisch Startrecht. Um Punkte nimmt Belgien in der Division II teil.

Geritten wird auf Gras oder Sand, die Sandarena (105 mal 65 m) wurde ganz neu angelegt, nachdem im Vorjahr der CSIO regelrecht im Regen ertrank und abgesagt werden musste.

 

PROVISIONAL  TIMING

Thursday, 27 April 2017

 

13h00 Class 1        International Competition CSIO5* - 1m40

Table A against the clock

16h00  Class 2      International Competition CSIO5* - 1m50 – Qualification GP

Longine Ranking Competition - Table A against the clock

 

Friday, 28 April 2017

 

11h00  Class 3      International Competition CSIO5* - 1m50

Table A – one jump off

 

16h00  Class 4      International Competition CSIO5* - Qualification GP

FEI Nations Cup of Belgium  – Division 1

Presented by LONGINES

Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – 2 rounds

 

Saturday, 29 April 2017

 

08h30   Nat 31      BWP Finals Young Horses

 

11h30                   Beker van Lummen

 

+/ - 13h30 Class 5 International Competition CSIO5* 1m50 – Qualification GP

Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off

 

17h00   Class 6      International Competition CSIO5* - DERBY VAN VLAANDEREN

Memorial NICK MOTMANS presented by HENDERS & HAZEL

Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off

 

19h00    Class 7         International Competition CSIO5*

Six Bar

 

Sunday, 30 April 2017

 

09h00                             Young horses

 

14h00    Class 8        International CSIO5* - LONGINES Grand Prix

Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off

 

+/- 17h00  Class 10   International CSI2* - Grand Prix

Longines Ranking Competition - Table A – one jump off

 
 