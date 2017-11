Onwe will present the carefully selected dressage and show jumping collection of theat the P.S.I. Sport and Auction Center in Ankum.On Saturday,the top classfor the 38th P.S.I. Auction will have their first individual presentation at the P.S.I. Sport and Auction Center in Ankum. Feel free to come to Ankum and take a look at our collection for yourself.If you are not able to attend, you have the opportunity to follow the presentation from anywhere around the world in ourjust tune in!Don’t hesitate to contact our sales consultants if you are interested in any of the horses or have questions about the dressage collection.+49 (0) 5401 89 200+49 (0) 5401 89 200+49 (0) 171 496 98 65+49 (0) 171 480 87 68+44 (0) 783 124 66 56+49 (0) 175 650 55 80+49 (0) 172 340 57 50

For further information, or to order tickets or a catalogue please contact our office:+49 (0) 5401 89 200