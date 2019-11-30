Sie befinden sich hier: Home

Neueste Beiträge

Wer ist Online

Wir haben 1535 Gäste und 1 Mitglied online

Suche

Anzeige

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Anzeigenschaltung

Google Translate

German Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Czech Danish Dutch English French Galician Greek Hungarian Italian Japanese Norwegian Polish Portuguese Romanian Russian Spanish Swedish Turkish Ukrainian

Zugriffe seit 16.09.2009

Anmeldung



Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Fotoanfragen über KHFrieler@aol.com

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Banner

Partnerlinks

Briards los pequenos Banditos

STIFTUNG für BÄREN

Anzeige


40. PSI-Auktion PDF Drucken E-Mail
Geschrieben von: Offz/ DL   
Samstag, 30. November 2019 um 11:40

40. P.S.I. Auktion
7. und 8. Dezember 2019 • P.S.I. Sport- und Auktionszentrum Ankum

ERINNERUNG • LIVE STREAM • MORGEN

Liebe Freunde der Performance Sales International,

MORGEN, 30.11.2019, um 18:00 Uhr, werden die Dressurpferde der 40. P.S.I. Auktion zum ersten Mal in Einzelpräsentationen LIVE vorgestellt. Kommen Sie gerne nach Ankum und werfen Sie einen Blick auf unsere Kollektion.

Wenn Sie nicht live dabei sein können haben Sie die Möglichkeit unsere Präsentation im LIVE STREAM aus der ganzen Welt mitzuverfolgen - schalten Sie einfach ein!

Zögern Sie nicht unsere Verkaufsberater bei Interesse oder Fragen zu unserer diesjährigen Dressurkollektion zu kontaktieren.

Unsere Verkaufsberater Dressur erreichen Sie unter:
+49 (0) 5401 89 200
Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist gegen Spambots geschützt! Sie müssen JavaScript aktivieren, damit Sie sie sehen können.

Ullrich Kasselmann
+49 (0) 5401 89 200

Francois Kasselmann  
+49 171 4969865

Hartmut Lammers
+49 175 6505580

Insa Hansen
+49 172 4556216

Ulrich Henschke
+49 171 7040477

Michael Holtgers
+49 171 621 0275

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie das P.S.I. Auktions Büro:
Tel. +49 (0) 5462 74 230
E-mail: Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist gegen Spambots geschützt! Sie müssen JavaScript aktivieren, damit Sie sie sehen können.

P.S.I. Dressurkolletion hier anschauen

  40th P.S.I. Auction
December 7th & 8th, 2019 • P.S.I. Sport & Auction Center Ankum

REMINDER • LIVE STREAM • TOMORROW

Dear friends of Performance Sales International,

TOMORROW, November 30th, at 6:00 pm (CET) the top class Dressage Collection for the 40th P.S.I. Auction will have their first individual presentation at the P.S.I. Sport and Auction Center in Ankum. Feel free to come to Ankum and take a look at our collection for yourself.  

If you are not able to attend, you have the opportunity to follow the presentation from anywhere around the world in our LIVE STREAM – just tune in!  

Don’t hesitate to contact our sales consultants if you are interested in any of the horses or have questions about the dressage collection.  

You can reach our Dressage Sales Consultants under:
+49 (0) 5401 89 200
Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist gegen Spambots geschützt! Sie müssen JavaScript aktivieren, damit Sie sie sehen können.

Ullrich Kasselmann
+49 (0) 5401 89 200

Francois Kasselmann  
+49 171 4969865

Hartmut Lammers
+49 175 6505580

Insa Hansen
+49 172 4556216

Ulrich Henschke
+49 171 7040477

Michael Holtgers
+49 171 621 0275

For further information please contact our office: 
+49 (0) 5462 74 230
Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist gegen Spambots geschützt! Sie müssen JavaScript aktivieren, damit Sie sie sehen können. .S.I.

Dressage Collection available here
 

Um die Nutzbarkeit unserer Seiten zu verbessern, verwenden wir Cookies. Falls Sie mit der Speicherung von Cookies nicht einverstanden sind, finden Sie hier weitere Informationen. Weitere Informationen >>> Cookie-Hinweis.

Hinweis >>>