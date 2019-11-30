40. P.S.I. Auktion 7. und 8. Dezember 2019 • P.S.I. Sport- und Auktionszentrum Ankum
ERINNERUNG • LIVE STREAM • MORGEN
Liebe Freunde der Performance Sales International,
MORGEN, 30.11.2019, um 18:00 Uhr, werden die Dressurpferde der 40. P.S.I. Auktion zum ersten Mal in Einzelpräsentationen LIVE vorgestellt. Kommen Sie gerne nach Ankum und werfen Sie einen Blick auf unsere Kollektion.
Wenn Sie nicht live dabei sein können haben Sie die Möglichkeit unsere Präsentation im LIVE STREAM aus der ganzen Welt mitzuverfolgen - schalten Sie einfach ein!
Zögern Sie nicht unsere Verkaufsberater bei Interesse oder Fragen zu unserer diesjährigen Dressurkollektion zu kontaktieren.
40th P.S.I. Auction December 7th & 8th, 2019 • P.S.I. Sport & Auction Center Ankum
REMINDER • LIVE STREAM • TOMORROW
Dear friends of Performance Sales International,
TOMORROW, November 30th, at 6:00 pm (CET) the top class Dressage Collection for the 40th P.S.I. Auction will have their first individual presentation at the P.S.I. Sport and Auction Center in Ankum. Feel free to come to Ankum and take a look at our collection for yourself.
If you are not able to attend, you have the opportunity to follow the presentation from anywhere around the world in our LIVE STREAM – just tune in!
Don’t hesitate to contact our sales consultants if you are interested in any of the horses or have questions about the dressage collection.
Um die Nutzbarkeit unserer Seiten zu verbessern, verwenden wir Cookies. Falls Sie mit der Speicherung von Cookies nicht einverstanden sind, finden Sie hier weitere Informationen. Weitere Informationen >>> Cookie-Hinweis.