|Global-Tour hält nur in Riesenbeck
|Montag, 19. Januar 2026 um 13:06
Valkenswaard/ NL. Die kommende Global Champions 2026 beginnt im März in Doha (4. bis 7.03.) und endet mit dem Superfinale für Teams und in der Einzelkonkurrenz in Riad/ Saudi Arabien (18. bis 21. November). Einziger deutscher Stadort ist Riesenbeck bei Turnierchef Ludger Beerbaum (16. bis 19. Juli).
GLOBAL CHAMPIONS TOUR 2026
A prize money for overall classification is offered to the top 18 athletes in the GCT overall classification (tour series) as follows1:
1 st place EUR 294.500
2 nd place EUR 190.000
3 rd place EUR 123.500
4 th place EUR 76.000
5 th place EUR 47.500
6 th & 7 th places je EUR 33.250
8 th to 11th places je EUR 19.000
12th to 14 th places je EUR 14.250
15th & 16th places je EUR 9.500
17th & 18th places je EUR 7.125
Rules for the 2025 – Longines Global Champions Tour and for the LGCT
Super Grand Prix
Prize money
• Total prize money: 1.250.000 Euro
Rank team Prize-money Rank team Prize-money
1. € 300.000 €
2. € 250.000
3. € 200.000
4. € 125.000
5. € 85.000
6. € 50.000
7. € 43.750
8. € 37.500
9. € 31.500
10. € 31.250
11. € 31.250
12. € 25.000
13. € 18.750
14. € 15.000
15. € 12.500