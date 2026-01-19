Sie befinden sich hier: Home Termine Global-Tour hält nur in Riesenbeck

Global-Tour hält nur in Riesenbeck PDF Drucken E-Mail
Geschrieben von: DL   
Montag, 19. Januar 2026 um 13:06

Valkenswaard/ NL. Die kommende Global Champions 2026 beginnt im März in Doha (4. bis 7.03.) und endet mit dem Superfinale für Teams und in der Einzelkonkurrenz in Riad/ Saudi Arabien (18. bis 21. November). Einziger deutscher Stadort ist Riesenbeck bei Turnierchef Ludger Beerbaum (16. bis 19. Juli).

GLOBAL CHAMPIONS TOUR 2026

Doha | 4–7 March
Miami Beach | 3–5 April
Mexico City | 16–19 April
Shanghai | 1–3 May
Madrid | 15–17 May
Cannes | 4–6 June
St. Tropez | 11–13 June
Paris | 19–21 June
Monaco | 2–4 July
Riesenbeck | 16–19 July
London | 7–9 August
Valkenswaard | 4–6 September
Wien | 24–27 September
Rom | 9–11 October
Cairo | 22–24 October
Rabat – Finals | 30 October – 1 November
Riad – GC Playoffs | 18–21 November

A prize money for overall classification is offered to the top 18 athletes in the GCT overall classification (tour series) as follows1:

1 st place EUR 294.500

2 nd place EUR 190.000

3 rd place EUR 123.500

4 th place EUR 76.000

5 th place EUR 47.500

6 th & 7 th places je EUR 33.250

8 th to 11th places je EUR 19.000

12th to 14 th places je EUR 14.250

15th & 16th places je EUR 9.500

17th & 18th places je EUR 7.125

Rules for the 2025 – Longines Global Champions Tour and for the LGCT

Super Grand Prix

Prize money

• Total prize money: 1.250.000 Euro

Rank team Prize-money Rank team Prize-money

1. € 300.000 €

2. € 250.000

3. € 200.000

4. € 125.000

5. € 85.000

6. € 50.000

7. € 43.750

8. € 37.500

9. € 31.500

10. € 31.250

11. € 31.250

12. € 25.000

13. € 18.750

14. € 15.000

15. € 12.500

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

