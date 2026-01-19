Valkenswaard/ NL. Die kommende Global Champions 2026 beginnt im März in Doha (4. bis 7.03.) und endet mit dem Superfinale für Teams und in der Einzelkonkurrenz in Riad/ Saudi Arabien (18. bis 21. November). Einziger deutscher Stadort ist Riesenbeck bei Turnierchef Ludger Beerbaum (16. bis 19. Juli). GLOBAL CHAMPIONS TOUR 2026



Doha | 4–7 March

Miami Beach | 3–5 April

Mexico City | 16–19 April

Shanghai | 1–3 May

Madrid | 15–17 May

Cannes | 4–6 June

St. Tropez | 11–13 June

Paris | 19–21 June

Monaco | 2–4 July

Riesenbeck | 16–19 July

London | 7–9 August

Valkenswaard | 4–6 September

Wien | 24–27 September

Rom | 9–11 October

Cairo | 22–24 October

Rabat – Finals | 30 October – 1 November

Riad – GC Playoffs | 18–21 November A prize money for overall classification is offered to the top 18 athletes in the GCT overall classification (tour series) as follows1: 1 st place EUR 294.500 2 nd place EUR 190.000 3 rd place EUR 123.500 4 th place EUR 76.000 5 th place EUR 47.500 6 th & 7 th places je EUR 33.250 8 th to 11th places je EUR 19.000 12th to 14 th places je EUR 14.250 15th & 16th places je EUR 9.500 17th & 18th places je EUR 7.125 Rules for the 2025 – Longines Global Champions Tour and for the LGCT Super Grand Prix Prize money • Total prize money: 1.250.000 Euro Rank team Prize-money Rank team Prize-money 1. € 300.000 € 2. € 250.000 3. € 200.000 4. € 125.000 5. € 85.000 6. € 50.000 7. € 43.750 8. € 37.500 9. € 31.500 10. € 31.250 11. € 31.250 12. € 25.000 13. € 18.750 14. € 15.000 15. € 12.500