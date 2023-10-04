Wandlitz/ Brandenburg. Jens Weinreich (58) aus Sachsen-Anhalt, wohnhaft in Wandlitz/ Brandenburg, gehört zu den bekanntesten Enthüllungsjournalisten („Whistleblower“) im internationalen Sport. Zu seinen „Lieblingsgegnern“ zählt auch das Internationale Olympische Komitee („IOC“). In seinem Magazin „Sport & Politics“ veröffentlicht er nun, welche Gehälter und Zulagen sich die IOC-Oberen so großzügig gönnen... Nun wissen wir. Es sind die echten Gehälter, basierend auf den Angaben des IOC in der Form 990 der US-Bundesbehörde IRS ( Internal Revenue Service). Die Plattform ProPublica hat das Dokument (ObjectId: 202213209349302106 - Submission: 2022-11-16) veröffentlicht. Ich habe Ihnen die Gehälter in einer Tabelle (zum Öffnen bitte hier klicken) etwas mundgerechter aufbereitet.

Dazu gehört eben auch die Hochrechnung, wie viel diese Personen an der Spitze der IOC-Administration in der sogenannten Olympiade, also im traditionellen olympischen Vierjahreszeitraum, erhalten. Das wird dann schon interessanter und geht in Größenordnungen, bei denen man als Olympiasportler Fragen stellen könnte. Sagen wir es so: Die 1.620.652 US-Dollar, die Kaveh Mehrabi als Director of Athletes' Department hochgerechnet auf eine Olympiade erhält, erhalten weltweit nur wenige Olympiasieger im selben Zeitraum. Lustig ist, dass der Director of Athletes' Department damit das Schlusslicht unter den IOC-Direktoren ist. Selbst hier zeigt sich einmal mehr, wo die Prioritäten liegen. Es gibt zahlreiche Details, die man debattieren könnte und die wir in nächster Zeit gewiss auch debattieren, ob hier oder anderswo. Ich möchte – einmal mehr – nur kurz auf die dubiose Rolle Pâquerette Girard Zapelli eingehen, Sekretärin der sogenannten Ethikkommission des IOC. Mehr als zwei Millionen Dollar kassiert Pâquerette in der Olympiade also für ihre Dienste im Sinne der IOC-Führung. Die Ethikregularien des IOC sind wie die gesamte Struktur und die Arbeit dieses Ethik-Sekretariats und der Kommission unter der Führung des IOC-Maskottchens Ban Ki-Moon absolut vorsintflutlich. Das nur am Rande. Auf Wiedervorlage. ...und nicht vergessen: The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.2 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world. So steht es seit einer Ewigkeit unter jeder Propaganda-Meldung, die das IOC verschickt. Amen! Read the article in English Now we know. They are the real salaries, based on the IOC's Form 990 information from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The ProPublica platform has published the document (ObjectId: 202213209349302106 - Submission: 2022-11-16). I have prepared the salaries for you in a table that is a little more bite-sized. This also includes a projection of how much these people at the top of the IOC administration will receive in the so-called Olympiad, i.e. in the traditional Olympic four-year period. That becomes more interesting and goes into orders of magnitude where one could ask questions as an Olympic athlete. Let's put it this way: The 1,620,652 US dollars that Kaveh Mehrabi receives as Director of Athletes' Department, extrapolated to one Olympiad, is paid to only a few Olympic champions worldwide in the same period.

It's funny that the Director of Athletes' Department is the lowest paid of the IOC directors. Even here it shows once again where the priorities lie. There are numerous details that could be debated and that we will certainly debate in the near future, whether here or elsewhere. Once again, I would just like to briefly mention the dubious role of Pâquerette Girard Zapelli, secretary of the so-called Ethics Commission of the IOC. So Pâquerette collects more than two million dollars in the Olympics for her services in the interests of the IOC leadership. The IOC's ethics regulations, like the entire structure and work of this Ethics Secretariat and Commission under the leadership of IOC mascot Ban Ki-Moon, are absolutely antediluvian. But anyway, that's just in passing. On resubmission. And don't forget: The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.2 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world. That's what it says under every propaganda message the IOC sends out for ages. Amen!