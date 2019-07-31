London. Die frühere Präsidentin des Reiterweltverbandes (FEI), Prinzessin Haya von Jordanien (45), hat ihren Ehemann Scheich Maktoum bekanntlich vor einigen Wochen verlassen. Sie hält sich in London auf. In der Reiterwelt war sie bekannt als Springreiterin und Teilnehmerin an den Olympischen Spielen 2000 in Sydney, dazu von 2006 bis 2014 Präsidentin der FEI. Neueste Nachrichten über sie verbreiteten BBC News. BBC News 30.Juli 2019 The estranged wife of the ruler of Dubai - one of the most high-profile leaders in the Middle East - has asked for a forced marriage protection order in a UK court. Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum's wife, Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, is the third female member of his court to apparently try to run away. This month she was reported to be in hiding in London and is said to be in fear for her life. The case began in London on Tuesday. What happened in the High Court? Princess Haya asked for wardship of her children - with whom she left the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - as well as a forced marriage protection order and a non-molestation order. The details of the orders sought by the princess are not known. Media captionDubai: It's flash, it's brash, it's successful – but what's going on beneath the surface? Sheikh Mohammed meanwhile applied for the return of his children to Dubai, and also applied for the court to impose reporting restrictions on details about the orders - a request the judge rejected. Sir Andrew McFarlane ruled there was "a public interest in the public understanding, in very broad terms, proceedings that are before the court". The princess, who was born in Jordan and educated at private schools in Britain, is an Olympic equestrian and the half-sister of the current Jordanian ruler, King Abdullah II. She married Sheikh Mohammed in 2004, becoming his sixth and "junior" wife. The 70-year-old sheikh, who is the billionaire owner of Godolphin horse racing stables, reportedly has 23 children by different wives. Who is Princess Haya? Dubai ruler's wife 'in fear for her life' Princess Haya, 45, initially fled to Germany to try to seek asylum there, but it emerged this month that she was living in central London - specifically, in an £85m ($107m) town house in Kensington Palace Gardens. It's believed that Princess Haya will want to stay in the UK. However, if her husband demands her return to Dubai, this could cause a diplomatic headache for Britain - which has close ties to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After she fled, Sheikh Mohammed wrote an angry poem accusing an unnamed woman of betrayal and treachery, and posted it on his Instagram page. Why is Princess Haya said to have run away? Sources close to the princess said earlier this month she had recently discovered disturbing facts about the mysterious return to Dubai last year of Sheikha Latifa, one of Sheikh Mohammed's daughters. Sheikha Latifa had escaped the UAE by sea with the help of a Frenchman, but was intercepted by armed men off the coast of India. She was then returned to Dubai. Media captionWhat happened to Sheikha Latifa? At the time, Princess Haya defended Dubai's reputation over the incident, claiming that Sheikha Latifa had been "vulnerable to exploitation" and was "now safe in Dubai". Human rights advocates said she was abducted against her will. Images of 'missing' Dubai princess released Later, however, sources alleged that Princess Haya had become aware of new information related to the case, and as a result came under increasing pressure from her husband's extended family. In July 2000, another of Sheikh Mohammed's daughters - Sheikha Shamsa Al Maktoum, who was 19 at the time - briefly escaped from the family's Surrey home. Her method of escaping - by driving their Land Rover to the edge of the estate, abandoning the car and slipping through a fence on foot - made headlines at the time. She was reportedly found in Cambridge a year later and returned to Dubai. Übersetzt:

BBC News, 30.Juli 2019 Die geflohene Ehefrau des Herrschers von Dubai – eines der profiliertesten Führer im Nahen Osten - hat vor einem britischen Gericht einen Zwangsheiratsschutzantrag gestellt. Die Frau von Scheich Mohammed Al Maktoum, Prinzessin Haya Bint al-Hussein, ist das dritte weibliche Mitglied seines Hofes, das anscheinend versucht, wegzugehen. Diesen Monat wurde berichtet, dass sie sich in London versteckt und um ihr Leben fürchtet. Der Fall wurde am 30. Juli 2019 vor dem Obersten Gerichtshof verhandelt. Prinzessin Haya bat um das Recht auf Vormundschaft für ihre Kinder - mit denen sie die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate (VAE) verließ - sowie um eine Zwangsheiratsschutzverordnung und eine Nicht-Belästigungsanordnung. Die Einzelheiten der von der Prinzessin gestellten Anträge sind nicht bekannt. Scheich Mohammed beantragte unterdessen die Rückkehr seiner Kinder nach Dubai und verlangte gleichzeitig, die Berichterstattung über Details der Aufträge einzuschränken, was der Richter ablehnte. Sir Andrew McFarlane entschied, dass "ein öffentliches Interesse bestehe und die Öffentlichkeit ein Recht habe, die Vorgänge vor Gericht zu erfahren“. Die Prinzessin, die in Jordanien geboren und an Privatschulen in Großbritannien ausgebildet wurde, war Olympia-Starterin im Springreiten und ist die Halbschwester des jordanischen Herrschers König Abdullah II. Sie heiratete Scheich Mohammed 2004 und wurde seine sechste und "Junior"-Frau. Der 70-jährige Scheich, der milliardenschwere Besitzer von Godolphin Pferderennställen ist, soll 23 Kinder von verschiedenen Frauen haben. Wer ist Prinzessin Haya? Prinzessin Haya, 45, floh zunächst nach Deutschland, um dort Asyl zu suchen, dann weiter nach Großbritannien und lebt seit Juli im Zentrum Londons, in einem 85 Millionen Pfund (107 Millionen Dollar) großen Stadthaus in den Kensington Palace Gardens. Es wird angenommen, dass Prinzessin Haya in Großbritannien bleiben möchte. Wenn ihr Mann jedoch ihre Rückkehr nach Dubai verlangt, könnte dies für Großbritannien - das enge Verbindungen zu den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten (VAE) hat – zu diplomatischen Verwicklungen führen. Nachdem sie geflohen war, schrieb Scheich Mohammed ein wütendes Gedicht, in dem er eine namenlose Frau des Verrats bezichtete, was er auf seiner Instagram-Seite veröffentlichte. Warum soll Prinzessin Haya weggelaufen sein? Quellen in der Nähe der Prinzessin besagen, dass sie kürzlich beunruhigende Fakten über die mysteriöse Rückkehr von Sheikha Latifa, einer der Töchter von Sheikh Mohammed, im vergangenen Jahr erfahren hat. Sheikha Latifa war mit Hilfe eines Franzosen auf dem Seeweg aus den VAE geflohen, wurde aber von bewaffneten Männern vor der Küste Indiens abgefangen. Dann wurde sie nach Dubai zurückgebracht. Was ist mit Scheicha Latifa passiert? Damals verteidigte Prinzessin Haya den Ruf Dubais nach dem Vorfall und behauptete, dass Sheikha Latifa "anfällig für Ausnutzung“ und "jetzt in Dubai sicher" sei. Menschenrechtsverteidiger sagten, dass sie gegen ihren Willen entführt wurde. Später behaupteten Quellen jedoch, dass Prinzessin Haya neue Informationen erhalten habe und dadurch unter zunehmendem Druck der Großfamilie ihres Mannes stehe. Im Juli 2000 entkam eine weitere Tochter von Scheich Mohammed - Scheicha Shamsa Al Maktoum, damals 19 Jahre alt - kurzzeitig aus dem Haus der Familie Surrey. Ihre Fluchtmethode: Mit dem Landrover an den Rand des Anwesens fahren und durch ein Loch im Zaun schlüpfen. Berichten zufolge wurde sie ein Jahr später in Cambridge gefunden und kehrte nach Dubai zurück.