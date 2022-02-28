Sie befinden sich hier: Home Sport FN-Ergebnisdienst vom letzten Wochenende

Neueste Beiträge

Wer ist Online

Wir haben 961 Gäste und 1 Mitglied online

Suche

Anzeige

Anzeigenschaltung

Google Translate

German Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Czech Danish Dutch English French Galician Greek Hungarian Italian Japanese Norwegian Polish Portuguese Romanian Russian Spanish Swedish Turkish Ukrainian

Zugriffe seit 16.09.2009

Anmeldung



Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Fotoanfragen über KHFrieler@aol.com

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Banner

Partnerlinks

Briards los pequenos Banditos

Anzeige

Anzeige


FN-Ergebnisdienst vom letzten Wochenende PDF Drucken E-Mail
Geschrieben von: fn-press/ DL   
Montag, 28. Februar 2022 um 19:54

Warendorf. Die Pressestelle der deutschen Reiterlichen Vereinigung (FN) in Warendorf erstellte für letztes Wochenende folgenden Ergebnisblock von Turnieren mit deutscher Beteiligung:

Internationales Spring- und Dressurturnier (CSI5*/CDI5*) vom 24. bis 26. Februar in Doha, Al Shaqab/QAT

Großer Preis
1. Marcus Ehning (Borken) mit Stargold; 0/0/33,98
2. Evelina Tovek (SWE) mit Winnetou de la Hamente Z; 0/0/36,51
3. Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) mit Beauville Z; 0/0/36,73

Grand Prix
1. Patrik Kittel (SWE) mit Touchdown; 77,652 Prozent
2. Dinja van Liere (NED) mit Hermes; 77,522
3. Hans Peter Minderhoud (NED) mit Glock’s Dream Boy N.O.P.; 77,152

6. Carina Scholz (Glandorf) mit Tarantino; 74,304

Grand Prix Kür
1. Henri Ruoste (FIN) mit Kontestro DB; 84,245 Prozent
2. Patrik Kittel (SWE) mit Touchdown; 83,890
3. Hans Peter Minderhoud (NED) mit Glock’s Dream Boy N.O.P.; 81,930

6. Carina Scholz (Glandorf) mit Tarantino; 77,960

Grand Prix Special
1. Tommie Visser (NED) mit Genesis Begijnhoeve; 71,787 Prozent
2. Charlotte Defalque (BEL) mit Botticelli; 70,404
3. Jill Hollweg-de Ridder (Aachen) mit Whitney; 70,255

Weitere Informationen unter: www.chialshaqab.com

Internationales Spring- und Dressurturnier (CSI5*/CDI5*) vom 22. bis 27. Februar in Wellington FL/ USA

Großer Preis
1. Bertram Allen (IRL) mit Pacino Amiro; 0/0/44,14
2. Paul O’Shea (IRL) mit Chancelloress; 0/0/44,49
3. Bliss Heers (USA) mit Antidote de Mars; 0/0/45,17

23. Philipp Weishaupt (Hörstel) mit Coby 8; 8/75,4

Grand Prix 5*
1. Adrienne Lyle (USA) mit Salvino; 76,500 Prozent
2. Ashley Holzer (USA) mit Valentine; 70,696
3. Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven (SWE) mit Devanto; 68,739

5. Christoph Koschel (Hagen) mit Favorito 11; 68,152

Grand Prix Special 5*
1. Adrienne Lyle (USA) mit Salvino; 79,511 Prozent
2. Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven (SWE) mit Devanto; 69,617
3. Christoph Koschel (Hagen) mit Favorito 11; 69,511

Grand Prix 5*
1. Frederic Wandres (Hagen) mit Blluetooth OLD; 74,631 Prozent
2. Benjamin Ebeling (USA) mit Illuster Van De Kampert; 72,478
3. Charlotte Jorst (USA) mit Kastel’s Nintendo; 71,674

Grand Prix Kür 5*
1. Frederic Wandres (Hagen) mit Blluetooth OLD; 81,165 Prozent
2. Laurence Vanommeslaghe (BEL) mit Edison; 79,430
3. Juan Matute Guimón (ESP) mit Quantico; 78,925

Grand Prix 3*
1. Katherine Bateson Chandler (USA) mit Alcazar; 68,826 Prozent
2. Hope Cooper (USA) mit Hot Chocolate W; 68,500
3. Susan Dutta (USA) mit Don Design DC; 67,174

5. Michael Klimke (Münster) mit Domino 957; 64,783

Grand Prix Kür 3*
1. Hope Cooper (USA) mit Hot Chocolate W; 73,925 Prozent
2. Susan Dutta (USA) mit Don Design DC; 72,320
3. Maria Alejandra Aponte González (COL) mit Duke De Niro; 70,345

6. Michael Klimke (Münster) mit Domino 957; 69,065

Weitere Informationen unter: www.gdf.coth.com und www.equestriansport.com

Internationales Springturnier (CSI4*) vom 21. bis 27. Februar in Vejer de la Frontera/ESP

Großer Preis
1. Pedro Veniss (BRA) mit Nimrod de Muze Z; 0/0/38,91
2. Yuri Mansur (BRA) mit Humberto ASK; 0/0/39,67
3. Cameron Hanley (IRL) mit ESI Toulouse; 0/0/40,21

21. Marcel Marschall (Altheim) mit Extra Strong; 4/78,76

Weitere Informationen unter: www.sunshinetour.net

Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 21. bis 27. Februar in Vilamoura/POR

Großer Preis
1. Robin Lesqueren (FRA) mit Dorado de Riverland; 0/0/37,89
2. Mathieu Billot (FRA) mit Baschung Courcelle; 0/0/41,02
3. Cathal Daniels (IRL) mit Cds Cappog Tomy; 0/0/44,52

27. Maximilian Schmid (Utting) mit Hetty Emaire; 8/77,99

Weitere Informationen unter: www.vilamouraequestriancentre.com

Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 21. bis 27. Februar in Oliva/ESP

Großer Preis
1. Julien Epaillard (FRA) mit Caracole de La Roque; 0/0/34,43
2. Marc Houtzager (NED) mit Sterrehof’s Dante N.O.P.; 0/0/34,57
3. Lars N. Pedersen (DEN) mit Boegegaarden Gladiola; 0/0/35,60

19. Maurice Tebbel (Emsbüren) mit Toulini Olympic; 7/84,58

Weitere Informationen unter: https://metoliva.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Anzeige

Um die Nutzbarkeit unserer Seiten zu verbessern, verwenden wir Cookies. Falls Sie mit der Speicherung von Cookies nicht einverstanden sind, finden Sie hier weitere Informationen. Weitere Informationen >>> Cookie-Hinweis.

Hinweis >>>