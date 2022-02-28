Warendorf. Die Pressestelle der deutschen Reiterlichen Vereinigung (FN) in Warendorf erstellte für letztes Wochenende folgenden Ergebnisblock von Turnieren mit deutscher Beteiligung: Internationales Spring- und Dressurturnier (CSI5*/CDI5*) vom 24. bis 26. Februar in Doha, Al Shaqab/QAT



Großer Preis

1. Marcus Ehning (Borken) mit Stargold; 0/0/33,98

2. Evelina Tovek (SWE) mit Winnetou de la Hamente Z; 0/0/36,51

3. Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) mit Beauville Z; 0/0/36,73



Grand Prix

1. Patrik Kittel (SWE) mit Touchdown; 77,652 Prozent

2. Dinja van Liere (NED) mit Hermes; 77,522

3. Hans Peter Minderhoud (NED) mit Glock’s Dream Boy N.O.P.; 77,152

…

6. Carina Scholz (Glandorf) mit Tarantino; 74,304



Grand Prix Kür

1. Henri Ruoste (FIN) mit Kontestro DB; 84,245 Prozent

2. Patrik Kittel (SWE) mit Touchdown; 83,890

3. Hans Peter Minderhoud (NED) mit Glock’s Dream Boy N.O.P.; 81,930

…

6. Carina Scholz (Glandorf) mit Tarantino; 77,960



Grand Prix Special

1. Tommie Visser (NED) mit Genesis Begijnhoeve; 71,787 Prozent

2. Charlotte Defalque (BEL) mit Botticelli; 70,404

3. Jill Hollweg-de Ridder (Aachen) mit Whitney; 70,255 Weitere Informationen unter: www.chialshaqab.com Internationales Spring- und Dressurturnier (CSI5*/CDI5*) vom 22. bis 27. Februar in Wellington FL/ USA



Großer Preis

1. Bertram Allen (IRL) mit Pacino Amiro; 0/0/44,14

2. Paul O’Shea (IRL) mit Chancelloress; 0/0/44,49

3. Bliss Heers (USA) mit Antidote de Mars; 0/0/45,17

…

23. Philipp Weishaupt (Hörstel) mit Coby 8; 8/75,4



Grand Prix 5*

1. Adrienne Lyle (USA) mit Salvino; 76,500 Prozent

2. Ashley Holzer (USA) mit Valentine; 70,696

3. Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven (SWE) mit Devanto; 68,739

…

5. Christoph Koschel (Hagen) mit Favorito 11; 68,152



Grand Prix Special 5*

1. Adrienne Lyle (USA) mit Salvino; 79,511 Prozent

2. Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven (SWE) mit Devanto; 69,617

3. Christoph Koschel (Hagen) mit Favorito 11; 69,511



Grand Prix 5*

1. Frederic Wandres (Hagen) mit Blluetooth OLD; 74,631 Prozent

2. Benjamin Ebeling (USA) mit Illuster Van De Kampert; 72,478

3. Charlotte Jorst (USA) mit Kastel’s Nintendo; 71,674



Grand Prix Kür 5*

1. Frederic Wandres (Hagen) mit Blluetooth OLD; 81,165 Prozent

2. Laurence Vanommeslaghe (BEL) mit Edison; 79,430

3. Juan Matute Guimón (ESP) mit Quantico; 78,925



Grand Prix 3*

1. Katherine Bateson Chandler (USA) mit Alcazar; 68,826 Prozent

2. Hope Cooper (USA) mit Hot Chocolate W; 68,500

3. Susan Dutta (USA) mit Don Design DC; 67,174

…

5. Michael Klimke (Münster) mit Domino 957; 64,783



Grand Prix Kür 3*

1. Hope Cooper (USA) mit Hot Chocolate W; 73,925 Prozent

2. Susan Dutta (USA) mit Don Design DC; 72,320

3. Maria Alejandra Aponte González (COL) mit Duke De Niro; 70,345

…

6. Michael Klimke (Münster) mit Domino 957; 69,065 Weitere Informationen unter: www.gdf.coth.com und www.equestriansport.com Internationales Springturnier (CSI4*) vom 21. bis 27. Februar in Vejer de la Frontera/ESP



Großer Preis

1. Pedro Veniss (BRA) mit Nimrod de Muze Z; 0/0/38,91

2. Yuri Mansur (BRA) mit Humberto ASK; 0/0/39,67

3. Cameron Hanley (IRL) mit ESI Toulouse; 0/0/40,21

…

21. Marcel Marschall (Altheim) mit Extra Strong; 4/78,76 Weitere Informationen unter: www.sunshinetour.net Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 21. bis 27. Februar in Vilamoura/POR



Großer Preis

1. Robin Lesqueren (FRA) mit Dorado de Riverland; 0/0/37,89

2. Mathieu Billot (FRA) mit Baschung Courcelle; 0/0/41,02

3. Cathal Daniels (IRL) mit Cds Cappog Tomy; 0/0/44,52

…

27. Maximilian Schmid (Utting) mit Hetty Emaire; 8/77,99 Weitere Informationen unter: www.vilamouraequestriancentre.com Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 21. bis 27. Februar in Oliva/ESP



Großer Preis

1. Julien Epaillard (FRA) mit Caracole de La Roque; 0/0/34,43

2. Marc Houtzager (NED) mit Sterrehof’s Dante N.O.P.; 0/0/34,57

3. Lars N. Pedersen (DEN) mit Boegegaarden Gladiola; 0/0/35,60

…

19. Maurice Tebbel (Emsbüren) mit Toulini Olympic; 7/84,58 Weitere Informationen unter: https://metoliva.com