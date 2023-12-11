Ankum. Anbei die auf der 44. PSI-Auktion in Ankum versteigerten 49 Pferde: Aufgerufenes Pferd - Katalognummer – Pferdenamen – Preis: Ringnr. - Kat.Nr.- Name - Auktionspreis 1. 47. Attractive Blue PS 300.000 2. 1. Apanachi 650.000 3. 32. Conthargo PS 470.000 4. 23. Dazzling Smile 220.000 5. 38. Casabea Blue PS 1.600.000 6. 17. Brillya 600.000 7. 48. Chaccarta Lotta PS 305.000 8. 21. First Major 400.000 9. 50. Casanina PS 770.000 10. 22. Viniro 500.000 11. 28. Clueso PS 350.000 12. 19. Fosandra 320.000 13. 37. Continental Cafe PS 700.000 14. 25. Dantino 1.200.000 15. 45. Quito van den Aard 450.000 16. 20. Morinello 550.000 17. 27. Cornet's Darco 170.000 18. 9. Varello 175.000 19. 42. Casamara Blue PS 950.000 20. 4. Daphino 355.000 21. 46. Nobel il faut 300.000 22. 5. Fandiamo 350.000 23. 30. Chacwood PS 450.000 24. 7. Fio 290.000 25. 29. Stakkamina PS 300.000 26. 15. Fanjolo 550.000 27. 41. Vendigo 645.000 28. 10. Sigurdson 500.000 29. 31. Coblue PS OLD 650.000 30. 14. Zuccador 150.000 31. 43. Fast & Furious 450.000 32. 24. Fellowship 350.000 33. 35. Carnegie 350.000 34. 8. Zandonelli 300.000 35. 44. Calou Grande PS 325.000 36. 13. Even More 110.000 37. 39. Chacario PS 400.000 38. 3. Sabiano 126.000 39. 33. Chalover PS 420.000 40. 6. Sunny Soul 150.000 41. 34. Chacandro Fly PS 245.000 42. 12. Vermentino Nero 150.000 43. 40. Chacolvido PS 300.000 44. 16. Everyone's Darling 165.000 45. 49. For Cassius 265.000 46. 11. Benjamin's Button 155.000 47. 36. Chacca Pezi H 175.000 48. 18. Vacoeur 160.000 49. 26. Chapetina Fleur PS 220.000 Gesamterlös für 49 Pferde: 20.036.000 Euro Gesamt Dressur: 8.476.000 Gesamt Springen: 11.560.000 Schnitt Dressur: 353.167 Schnitt Springen: 467.400 Euro (Nicht gezeigt werden konnte Katalognummer 2 "Top Bravour")