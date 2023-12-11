Sie befinden sich hier: Home Sport 44. PSI-Auktion in nackten Zahlen

44. PSI-Auktion in nackten Zahlen PDF Drucken E-Mail
Geschrieben von: DL   
Montag, 11. Dezember 2023 um 17:12

Ankum. Anbei die auf der 44. PSI-Auktion in Ankum versteigerten 49 Pferde: Aufgerufenes Pferd - Katalognummer – Pferdenamen – Preis:

 

Ringnr. - Kat.Nr.- Name - Auktionspreis

 

 

1. 47. Attractive Blue PS 300.000

 

2. 1. Apanachi 650.000

 

3. 32. Conthargo PS 470.000

 

4. 23. Dazzling Smile 220.000

 

5. 38. Casabea Blue PS 1.600.000

 

6. 17. Brillya 600.000

 

7. 48. Chaccarta Lotta PS 305.000

 

8. 21. First Major 400.000

 

9. 50. Casanina PS 770.000

 

10. 22. Viniro 500.000

 

11. 28. Clueso PS 350.000

 

12. 19. Fosandra 320.000

 

13. 37. Continental Cafe PS 700.000

 

14. 25. Dantino 1.200.000

 

15. 45. Quito van den Aard 450.000

 

16. 20. Morinello 550.000

 

17. 27. Cornet's Darco 170.000

 

18. 9. Varello 175.000

 

19. 42. Casamara Blue PS 950.000

 

20. 4. Daphino 355.000

 

21. 46. Nobel il faut 300.000

 

22. 5. Fandiamo 350.000

 

23. 30. Chacwood PS 450.000

 

24. 7. Fio 290.000

 

25. 29. Stakkamina PS 300.000

 

26. 15. Fanjolo 550.000

 

27. 41. Vendigo 645.000

 

28. 10. Sigurdson 500.000

 

29. 31. Coblue PS OLD 650.000

 

30. 14. Zuccador 150.000

 

31. 43. Fast & Furious 450.000

 

32. 24. Fellowship 350.000

 

33. 35. Carnegie 350.000

 

34. 8. Zandonelli 300.000

 

35. 44. Calou Grande PS 325.000

 

36. 13. Even More 110.000

 

37. 39. Chacario PS 400.000

 

38. 3. Sabiano 126.000

 

39. 33. Chalover PS 420.000

 

40. 6. Sunny Soul 150.000

 

41. 34. Chacandro Fly PS 245.000

 

42. 12. Vermentino Nero 150.000

 

43. 40. Chacolvido PS 300.000

 

44. 16. Everyone's Darling 165.000

 

45. 49. For Cassius 265.000

 

46. 11. Benjamin's Button 155.000

 

47. 36. Chacca Pezi H 175.000

 

48. 18. Vacoeur 160.000

 

49. 26. Chapetina Fleur PS 220.000

 

 

 

Gesamterlös für 49 Pferde: 20.036.000 Euro

 

Gesamt Dressur: 8.476.000

 

Gesamt Springen: 11.560.000

 

Schnitt Dressur: 353.167

 

Schnitt Springen: 467.400 Euro

(Nicht gezeigt werden konnte Katalognummer 2 "Top Bravour")

 

 
 

