|44. PSI-Auktion in nackten Zahlen
|Geschrieben von: DL
|Montag, 11. Dezember 2023 um 17:12
Ankum. Anbei die auf der 44. PSI-Auktion in Ankum versteigerten 49 Pferde: Aufgerufenes Pferd - Katalognummer – Pferdenamen – Preis:
Ringnr. - Kat.Nr.- Name - Auktionspreis
1. 47. Attractive Blue PS 300.000
2. 1. Apanachi 650.000
3. 32. Conthargo PS 470.000
4. 23. Dazzling Smile 220.000
5. 38. Casabea Blue PS 1.600.000
6. 17. Brillya 600.000
7. 48. Chaccarta Lotta PS 305.000
8. 21. First Major 400.000
9. 50. Casanina PS 770.000
10. 22. Viniro 500.000
11. 28. Clueso PS 350.000
12. 19. Fosandra 320.000
13. 37. Continental Cafe PS 700.000
14. 25. Dantino 1.200.000
15. 45. Quito van den Aard 450.000
16. 20. Morinello 550.000
17. 27. Cornet's Darco 170.000
18. 9. Varello 175.000
19. 42. Casamara Blue PS 950.000
20. 4. Daphino 355.000
21. 46. Nobel il faut 300.000
22. 5. Fandiamo 350.000
23. 30. Chacwood PS 450.000
24. 7. Fio 290.000
25. 29. Stakkamina PS 300.000
26. 15. Fanjolo 550.000
27. 41. Vendigo 645.000
28. 10. Sigurdson 500.000
29. 31. Coblue PS OLD 650.000
30. 14. Zuccador 150.000
31. 43. Fast & Furious 450.000
32. 24. Fellowship 350.000
33. 35. Carnegie 350.000
34. 8. Zandonelli 300.000
35. 44. Calou Grande PS 325.000
36. 13. Even More 110.000
37. 39. Chacario PS 400.000
38. 3. Sabiano 126.000
39. 33. Chalover PS 420.000
40. 6. Sunny Soul 150.000
41. 34. Chacandro Fly PS 245.000
42. 12. Vermentino Nero 150.000
43. 40. Chacolvido PS 300.000
44. 16. Everyone's Darling 165.000
45. 49. For Cassius 265.000
46. 11. Benjamin's Button 155.000
47. 36. Chacca Pezi H 175.000
48. 18. Vacoeur 160.000
49. 26. Chapetina Fleur PS 220.000
Gesamterlös für 49 Pferde: 20.036.000 Euro
Gesamt Dressur: 8.476.000
Gesamt Springen: 11.560.000
Schnitt Dressur: 353.167
Schnitt Springen: 467.400 Euro
(Nicht gezeigt werden konnte Katalognummer 2 "Top Bravour")