Tryon/ USA. Das Organisationskomitee der nächsten Weltreiterspiele in Tryon/ USA (11. bis 23. September) sucht noch freiwillige Helfer. Interessenten möchten sich bitte melden an den im beigefügten Text angegebenen Adressen. Volunteer inquiries are currently being accepted for the FEI World Equestrian Games™ Tryon 2018 (WEG). Expected to be the largest sporting event in North America in 2018, the Games will be held at Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) on September 11-23, 2018 in Tryon, N.C. Currently, the WEG Volunteer Management Program is in the "Scope Phase" and receiving inquiries from prospective WEG volunteers. People interested in volunteering can fill out an inquiry form online at www.tryon2018.com. Submitting an online inquiry is the first in a sequence of steps required to complete a volunteer application. The additional steps can be found in the online WEG Volunteer Portal that will be launched in March. This scheduled launch will begin the "Recruitment Phase." Volunteers who have submitted an inquiry through the existing online form will receive a link to the Volunteer Portal to begin an application. Volunteers will create a login and password, answer security and ability questions, purchase the uniform package, and sign a liability waiver. Beginning in April 2018, volunteers selected for service will be notified of their assignment(s), during the "Selection Phase." May 1 is the deadline for all volunteers to complete applications through the online Volunteer Portal. "Orientation" and "Pilot Training Phases" will occur June through September. Anyone who has previously filled out the online inquiry form on the Tryon 2018 website does not need to resubmit the form to receive an invitation to the online Volunteer Portal. Interested parties who have not yet submitted an inquiry form may do so. Please click here to submit a volunteer inquiry. To view the Volunteer Program FAQ, please click here. Housing Update: Local accommodations may be booked by clicking here. The WEG Volunteer Management Committee is also pleased to announce a community hosting initiative for WEG volunteers. Volunteers may request complimentary housing through the online Volunteer Portal on the application form. Hosting families will be located regionally within proximity of TIEC. If you are a homeowner and would like more information on how to host a WEG volunteer, please contact Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist gegen Spambots geschützt! Sie müssen JavaScript aktivieren, damit Sie sie sehen können. . Click here to learn more about the WEG Volunteer Program. For the most updated WEG information, please sign up for the newsletter online at www.tryon2018.com or follow @Tryon2018 on social media. Media Inquiries For media inquiries about the FEI World Equestrian Games™ Tryon 2018, please visit www.tryon2018.com or contact one of the following press officers: National Press Officer - Carly Weilminster at Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist gegen Spambots geschützt! Sie müssen JavaScript aktivieren, damit Sie sie sehen können. or +1(828) 863-1144 International Press Officer - Niki McEwen at Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist gegen Spambots geschützt! Sie müssen JavaScript aktivieren, damit Sie sie sehen können. or 0044(0) 203 176 0355 For more information from the FEI, please contact Shannon Gibbons at Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist gegen Spambots geschützt! Sie müssen JavaScript aktivieren, damit Sie sie sehen können. or 0041-78-750-6146. ABOUT THE TRYON INTERNATIONAL EQUESTRIAN CENTER Tryon International Equestrian Center at Tryon Resort, host of the FEI World Equestrian Games™ Tryon 2018, is one of the world's premier equestrian lifestyle destinations. From carousel to competition, the mission of Tryon Resort is to celebrate the magic of the horse, grow equestrian sport, and increase access to this majestic animal. With first-class facilities for hunter/jumper, dressage, and eventing competitions, the facility will soon accommodate all eight equestrian disciplines. Tryon Resort is a spring, summer and fall haven for equestrian competitors and enthusiasts, and a year-round destination for connoisseurs of diverse cuisine and shopping, lodging getaways, and family entertainment. Learn more at www.tryon.com. ABOUT THE FEI WORLD EQUESTRIAN GAMES™ The FEI World Equestrian Games™ (WEG), which are administered by the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), the worldwide governing body of equestrian sport, is the major international championship event for the eight core equestrian disciplines of show jumping, dressage and para-equestrian dressage, eventing, driving, endurance, vaulting and reining. For more information, visit www.tryon2018.com and www.fei.org/tryon-2018.