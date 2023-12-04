Ankum. Der Countdown hat begonnen: zum 44. Mal findet die P.S.I. Auktion am kommenden Samstag, 9. Dezember im P.S.I. Sport- und Auktionszentrum in Ankum statt. Paul Schockemöhle und Ulli Kasselmann präsentieren eine Top-Kollektion von jungen Sportpferden aus eigener Zucht und Aufzucht.

Replay Auftaktpräsentation

Am vergangenen Samstag durfte sich die erstklassige Dressurkollektion bereits in unserer traditionellen Auftaktpräsentation in Ankum zeigen. Unzählige Dressurfreunde und Kaufinteressenten aus der ganzen Welt nahmen die Möglichkeit wahr, die Vorführung per Livestream mitzuverfolgen und sich vom Talent und Potential der jungen Sportler zu überzeugen.



Die einzelnen Videos finden Sie ab sofort auf unserer Webseite unter der jeweiligen Katalognummer des Pferdes.

Ausprobieren und Bieten

Die Dressurpferde stehen schon in den Stallungen des P.S.I. Sport- und Auktionszentrums, jetzt ist es auch Zeit für die Springpferde ihre Boxen in Ankum zu beziehen. Bis 14.30 Uhr am Auktions-Samstag gibt es nach vorheriger Terminabsprache weiterhin die Möglichkeit, die Pferde vor Ort zu sehen und auszuprobieren. Bitte setzen Sie sich mit unseren Verkaufsberatern über die unten aufgeführten Kontaktnummern in Verbindung. Während der Auktion haben Sie die Möglichkeit, live vor Ort oder am Telefon auf Ihren Favoriten zu bieten. Zögern Sie also nicht, unser Team zu kontaktieren, um bei der 44. P.S.I. Auktion Ihr zukünftiges Spitzenpferd zu finden.

Ihr Erfolg ist unsere Motivation!

Zur Springkollektion

Dear Friends and Customers of P.S.I.,

The countdown has begun: for the 44th time the P.S.I. Auction will take place next Saturday, 9 December at the P.S.I. Sport and Auction Centre in Ankum. Paul Schockemöhle and Ulli Kasselmann present a top collection of young sport horses from their own breeding and training.

Replay the opening presentation

Last Saturday, the high-quality dressage collection was presented at the traditional opening presentation in Ankum. Countless dressage fans and potential buyers from all over the world followed the presentation via livestream and experienced the talent and potential of the young athletes for themselves.

Videos of the presentation are now available to watch on our website under the listing of each individual catalogue number.

Trying out and bidding

The dressage horses are already stabled at the P.S.I. Sports and Auction Centre, now it is time for the jumping collection to move to Ankum. Until 2.30 pm on the Saturday of the Auction, there is still time to view and try out the horses on site by prior appointment. Please get in touch with our sales consultants via the contact numbers listed below. During the Auction you will have the opportunity to bid on your favourite candidate live on site or by phone. So do not hesitate to contact our team to find your future top horse at the 44th P.S.I. Auction.

Your success is our motivation!

To the jumping collection