Ermelo. Bei der Online Auktion des niederländischen Verbandes (KWPN) mit Sitz in Ermelo mit 57 Fohlen, einem Embryo und einer Zuchtstute brachte ein noch nicht geborenes Fohlen das meiste Geld. Für 17.000 Euro ersteigerte ein Niederländer den Embryo von Chacco-Blue vom Gestüt Lewitz (Paul Schockemöhle). Auktions-Angebote The biddings are in full swing, tonight from 20.00 o’clock the last foals of this season will be auctioned. In total 57 foals, one embryo and one breeding mare are looking for a new owner. The foals are bred very interesting and were all inspected by a vet and a KWPN-inspector. This auction collection offers besides the foals also a breeding mare. This Alanya (by Goodtimes) jumped on 1.30m level herself and is a half-sister to the international show-jumper Varano (by Corland). From this dam line several (inter)national show-jumpers descend. The mare is now in foal by Cartano (by Carthago), besides this her foal Olanya (by Harley) is also part of the collection. If you are looking for a genetically very interesting investment, then the embryo from Chacco-Blue out of the direct dam line of Kannan is the right choice. Top stallion Chacco-Blue is the sire of this embryo and the international 1.40m mare Bella Meta (by Triomphe de Muze), whom is the grand-daughter of the full-sister to world phenomenon Kannan, is the dam of this special embryo. the oldest offspring of the mare Van Meta (by Quick Star). Van Meta gave, besides Bella Meta, the promising champion of the KWPN Stallion Show 2018: Kannan Jr. (by Cornet Obolensky). Besides this, Chacco-Blue seems to fit well with Galoubet. Quick Star as well as Baloubet du Rouet carry this blood directly, and in combination with Chacco-Blue this has already led to many Grand Prix horses. The show-jumping foals come from proven sires such as: Untouchable, Harley VDL, Arezzo VDL, Diarado, Zirocco Blue VDL, Glasgow-W VH Merelsnest, Douglas, Carrera VDL. But also foals by young promising sires are part of the collection: Highway M TN, Kallmar VDL, Grandorado TN, Emir R, Connect, Poker de Mariposa, Pommerol de Muze, Jardonnay VDL, Ibolensky, Il Est Balou, Impressive VDL, Brantzau VDL, Heineken VK VDL, Joint Venture en Kobalt VDL. With the dressage foals we see stallions such as All At Once, GLOCK’s Toto Jr., Zenon, Deparon U.S., High Five U.S., For Romance, Hitmaker, Hennessy, Indian Rock, Daily Diamond, Just Wimphof, Four Legends, Rousseau, Fürst Jazz, Johnny Cash en Bretton Woods. Also two Gelder foals are part of the collection. Such as Kardieno-son Ordieno, whom is closely related to many dressage and jumping horses. The filly Olijfje van het Prinsenland is by the jumping stallion Cohinoor VDL and there are some good dressage horses present in her dam line.