Hagen a.T.W. Wie bereits Horses and Dreams kann auch das Nachwuchsturnier „Future Champions“ auf dem Kasselmannhof in Hagen nicht wie geplant stattfinden. Abgesagt ist es noch nicht. Das Jugendturnier "Future Champions" kann aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie nicht wie geplant vom 09. bis 14. Juni in Hagen am Teutoburger Wald durchgeführt werden. Dennoch wird bereits nach einem Ausweichtermin innerhalb der Freiluftssaison gesucht, um das Turnier auf dem Kasselmannhof stattfinden zu lassen. Sollte eine Verschiebung nicht möglich sein, werde man versucht, das Jugendturnier in der Hallensaison ins P.S.I. Sport- und Auktionszentrum in Ankum zu verlegen.



„Unser Ziel ist es, trotz der momentanen Ausnahmesituation, Future Champions stattfinden zu lassen, um den Nachwuchssportlern die Chance zu geben, sich bestmöglich zu präsentieren“, sagt Hausherr und Turnierveranstalter Ulli Kasselmann. Einen konkreten Ausweichtermin für das Nationenpreisturnier gibt es noch nicht. Future Champions 2020 to be postponed Due to the corona pandemic, the date for our youth tournament Future Champions cannot be held from June 9th to June 14th, 2020 as planned. Nevertheless, an alternative date within the outdoor season is already being considered so the tournament can take place as usual on the Hof Kasselmann in Hagen a.T.W. If a new date within the outdoor season is not possible, we will try to find a possibility for the Nations Cups tournament within the indoor season at the P.S.I. Sport- & Auction Centre in Ankum.



"Despite the current exceptional situation, our goal is to allow Future Champions to take place in order to give young athletes the chance to present themselves in the best possible way!", describes Ulli Kasselmann the ambition to carry out Future Champions.



There is still no specific alternative date for the Nations Cup tournament, but we'll keep you up to date.



Both the Hof Kasselmann office and the Horses and Dreams Entertainment office are happy to answer any further questions and can be reached at the usual telephone numbers.