Warendorf. Die Pressestelle der deutschen Reiterlichen Vereinigung (FN) in Warendorf erstellte für letztes Wochenende folgenden Ergebnisblock von Turnieren mit deutscher Beteiligung:
Internationales Springturnier (CSI2*) vom 7. bis 10. Februar in Riesenbeck
Grand Prix
1. Michael Kölz (Leisnig) mit Cellato; 0/0/36,02
2. Kathrin Müller (Wickede) mit Come I need you; 0/0/37,32
3. Amanda Slagter (NED) mit Cornet Blue Ps; 0/0/37,38
Weitere Informationen unter https://riesenbeck-international.com
Internationales Offizielles Springturnier (CSIO5*) vom 7. bis 11. Februar in ABU Dhabi/UAE
Nationenpreis
1. Deutschland (Christian Ahlmann (Marl) mit Blueberry, Christian Kukuk (Hörstel) mit Mumbai, Jörne Sprehe (Fürth) mit Sprehe Hot Easy, David Will (Marburg) mit My Prins van Dorperheide); 8 Strafpunkt,
2. Irland; 12
3. Schweden; 20
Großer Preis
1. David Will (Marburg) mit Zinedream; 0/0/44,68
2. Henrik von Eckermann (SWE) mit King Edward; 0/0/46,10
3. Rolf-Göran Bengtsson (SWE) mit Zuccero HV; 0/0/50,79
Weitere Informationen unter E-Mail:
Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist gegen Spambots geschützt! Sie müssen JavaScript aktivieren, damit Sie sie sehen können.
Internationales Springturnier (CSI5*) vom 6. bis 11. Februar in Wellington/USA
Großer Preis
1. Darragh Kenny (IRL) mit Amsterdam; 0/0/38,66
2. Cian O’Connor (IRL) mit Maurice; 0/0/39,36
3. Jordan Coyle (IRL) mit For Gold; 0/0/39,69
…
10. Richard Vogel (Marburg) mit United Tuch S.
Weitere Informationen unter www.wellingtoninternational.com
Internationales Springturnier (CSI4*) vom 5. bis 11. Februar in Vejer de la Frontera/ESP
Großer Preis
1. Scott Brash (GBR) mit Hello Valentino; 0/0/36,98
2. Rene Lopez Lizarazo (COL) mit Driss de Kerglenn; 0/0/37,13
3. Kendra Claricia Brinkop (Deutschland) mit In Time; 0/0/37,19
Weitere Informationen unter: www.sunshinetour.net
Internationales Dressurturnier (CDI3*/Y*) vom 8. bis 11. Februar in Le Mans/FRA
Grand Prix
1. Isabell Werth (Rheinberg) mit Wendy de Fontaine; 74,348 Prozent
2. Juliette Ramel (SWE) mit Gideon K.H.; 71,826
3. Henri Ruoste (FIN) mit Quentano 2; 71,587
Grand Prix Special
1. Isabell Werth (Rheinberg) mit Wendy de Fontaine; 74,511
2. Juliette Ramel (SWE) mit Gideon K.H.; 73,915
3. Juan Antonio Jimenez Cobo (ESP) mit Quartar; 69,957
Junge Reiter Team
1. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel (Nottuln) mit Zinq Farlana FH; 72,843
2. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel mit Zinq Ferathi FN; 71,373
3. Alexandre Cheret (FRA) mit Doruto; 69,412
Junge Reiter Individual
1. Alexandre Cheret (FRA) mit Doruto; 69,853
2. Tessa Kole (NED) mit Hexagon’s la Caprinomana; 69,265
3. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel (Nottuln) mit Zinq Farlana FH; 68,873
Junge Reiter Kür
1. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel (Nottuln) mit Zinq Farlana FH; 77,067
2. Alexandre Cheret (FRA) mit Doruto; 75,267
3. Tessa Kole (NED) mit Hexagon’s la Caprinomana; 72,200
Weitere Informationen unter: https://www.pole-europeen-du-cheval.com