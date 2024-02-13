Warendorf. Die Pressestelle der deutschen Reiterlichen Vereinigung (FN) in Warendorf erstellte für letztes Wochenende folgenden Ergebnisblock von Turnieren mit deutscher Beteiligung: Internationales Springturnier (CSI2*) vom 7. bis 10. Februar in Riesenbeck



Grand Prix

1. Michael Kölz (Leisnig) mit Cellato; 0/0/36,02

2. Kathrin Müller (Wickede) mit Come I need you; 0/0/37,32

3. Amanda Slagter (NED) mit Cornet Blue Ps; 0/0/37,38 Weitere Informationen unter https://riesenbeck-international.com Internationales Offizielles Springturnier (CSIO5*) vom 7. bis 11. Februar in ABU Dhabi/UAE



Nationenpreis

1. Deutschland (Christian Ahlmann (Marl) mit Blueberry, Christian Kukuk (Hörstel) mit Mumbai, Jörne Sprehe (Fürth) mit Sprehe Hot Easy, David Will (Marburg) mit My Prins van Dorperheide); 8 Strafpunkt,

2. Irland; 12

3. Schweden; 20



Großer Preis

1. David Will (Marburg) mit Zinedream; 0/0/44,68

2. Henrik von Eckermann (SWE) mit King Edward; 0/0/46,10

Großer Preis

1. Darragh Kenny (IRL) mit Amsterdam; 0/0/38,66

2. Cian O'Connor (IRL) mit Maurice; 0/0/39,36

3. Jordan Coyle (IRL) mit For Gold; 0/0/39,69 Weitere Informationen unter www.wellingtoninternational.com



Großer Preis

1. Darragh Kenny (IRL) mit Amsterdam; 0/0/38,66

2. Cian O’Connor (IRL) mit Maurice; 0/0/39,36

3. Jordan Coyle (IRL) mit For Gold; 0/0/39,69

…

10. Richard Vogel (Marburg) mit United Tuch S. Weitere Informationen unter www.wellingtoninternational.com Internationales Springturnier (CSI4*) vom 5. bis 11. Februar in Vejer de la Frontera/ESP



Großer Preis

1. Scott Brash (GBR) mit Hello Valentino; 0/0/36,98

2. Rene Lopez Lizarazo (COL) mit Driss de Kerglenn; 0/0/37,13

3. Kendra Claricia Brinkop (Deutschland) mit In Time; 0/0/37,19 Weitere Informationen unter: www.sunshinetour.net Internationales Dressurturnier (CDI3*/Y*) vom 8. bis 11. Februar in Le Mans/FRA



Grand Prix

1. Isabell Werth (Rheinberg) mit Wendy de Fontaine; 74,348 Prozent

2. Juliette Ramel (SWE) mit Gideon K.H.; 71,826

3. Henri Ruoste (FIN) mit Quentano 2; 71,587



Grand Prix Special

1. Isabell Werth (Rheinberg) mit Wendy de Fontaine; 74,511

2. Juliette Ramel (SWE) mit Gideon K.H.; 73,915

3. Juan Antonio Jimenez Cobo (ESP) mit Quartar; 69,957



Junge Reiter Team

1. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel (Nottuln) mit Zinq Farlana FH; 72,843

2. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel mit Zinq Ferathi FN; 71,373

3. Alexandre Cheret (FRA) mit Doruto; 69,412



Junge Reiter Individual

1. Alexandre Cheret (FRA) mit Doruto; 69,853

2. Tessa Kole (NED) mit Hexagon’s la Caprinomana; 69,265

3. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel (Nottuln) mit Zinq Farlana FH; 68,873



Junge Reiter Kür

1. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel (Nottuln) mit Zinq Farlana FH; 77,067

2. Alexandre Cheret (FRA) mit Doruto; 75,267

3. Tessa Kole (NED) mit Hexagon’s la Caprinomana; 72,200 Weitere Informationen unter: https://www.pole-europeen-du-cheval.com