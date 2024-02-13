Sie befinden sich hier: Home Sport FN-Ergebnisdienst vom letzten Wochenende

Neueste Beiträge

Wer ist Online

Wir haben 778 Gäste und 3 Mitglieder online

Suche

Anzeige

Anzeigenschaltung

Google Translate

German Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Czech Danish Dutch English French Galician Greek Hungarian Italian Japanese Norwegian Polish Portuguese Romanian Russian Spanish Swedish Turkish Ukrainian

Zugriffe seit 16.09.2009

Anmeldung



Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Fotoanfragen über KHFrieler@aol.com

Anzeige

Banner

Anzeige

Banner

Partnerlinks

Briards los pequenos Banditos

Anzeige


FN-Ergebnisdienst vom letzten Wochenende PDF Drucken E-Mail
Geschrieben von: fn-press/ dl   
Dienstag, 13. Februar 2024 um 11:14

Warendorf. Die Pressestelle der deutschen Reiterlichen Vereinigung (FN) in Warendorf erstellte für letztes Wochenende folgenden Ergebnisblock von Turnieren mit deutscher Beteiligung:

Internationales Springturnier (CSI2*) vom 7. bis 10. Februar in Riesenbeck

Grand Prix
1. Michael Kölz (Leisnig) mit Cellato; 0/0/36,02
2. Kathrin Müller (Wickede) mit Come I need you; 0/0/37,32
3. Amanda Slagter (NED) mit Cornet Blue Ps; 0/0/37,38

Weitere Informationen unter https://riesenbeck-international.com

Internationales Offizielles Springturnier (CSIO5*) vom 7. bis 11. Februar in ABU Dhabi/UAE

Nationenpreis
1. Deutschland (Christian Ahlmann (Marl) mit Blueberry, Christian Kukuk (Hörstel) mit Mumbai, Jörne Sprehe (Fürth) mit Sprehe Hot Easy, David Will (Marburg) mit My Prins van Dorperheide); 8 Strafpunkt,
2. Irland; 12
3. Schweden; 20

Großer Preis
1. David Will (Marburg) mit Zinedream; 0/0/44,68
2. Henrik von Eckermann (SWE) mit King Edward; 0/0/46,10
3. Rolf-Göran Bengtsson (SWE) mit Zuccero HV; 0/0/50,79

Weitere Informationen unter E-Mail: Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist gegen Spambots geschützt! Sie müssen JavaScript aktivieren, damit Sie sie sehen können.

Internationales Springturnier (CSI5*) vom 6. bis 11. Februar in Wellington/USA

Großer Preis
1. Darragh Kenny (IRL) mit Amsterdam; 0/0/38,66
2. Cian O’Connor (IRL) mit Maurice; 0/0/39,36
3. Jordan Coyle (IRL) mit For Gold; 0/0/39,69

10. Richard Vogel (Marburg) mit United Tuch S.

Weitere Informationen unter www.wellingtoninternational.com

Internationales Springturnier (CSI4*) vom 5. bis 11. Februar in Vejer de la Frontera/ESP

Großer Preis
1. Scott Brash (GBR) mit Hello Valentino; 0/0/36,98
2. Rene Lopez Lizarazo (COL) mit Driss de Kerglenn; 0/0/37,13
3. Kendra Claricia Brinkop (Deutschland) mit In Time; 0/0/37,19

Weitere Informationen unter: www.sunshinetour.net

Internationales Dressurturnier (CDI3*/Y*) vom 8. bis 11. Februar in Le Mans/FRA

Grand Prix
1. Isabell Werth (Rheinberg) mit Wendy de Fontaine; 74,348 Prozent
2. Juliette Ramel (SWE) mit Gideon K.H.; 71,826
3. Henri Ruoste (FIN) mit Quentano 2; 71,587

Grand Prix Special
1. Isabell Werth (Rheinberg) mit Wendy de Fontaine; 74,511
2. Juliette Ramel (SWE) mit Gideon K.H.; 73,915
3. Juan Antonio Jimenez Cobo (ESP) mit Quartar; 69,957

Junge Reiter Team
1. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel (Nottuln) mit Zinq Farlana FH; 72,843
2. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel mit Zinq Ferathi FN; 71,373
3. Alexandre Cheret (FRA) mit Doruto; 69,412

Junge Reiter Individual
1. Alexandre Cheret (FRA) mit Doruto; 69,853
2. Tessa Kole (NED) mit Hexagon’s la Caprinomana; 69,265
3. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel (Nottuln) mit Zinq Farlana FH; 68,873

Junge Reiter Kür
1. Lucie-Anouk Baumgürtel (Nottuln) mit Zinq Farlana FH; 77,067
2. Alexandre Cheret (FRA) mit Doruto; 75,267
3. Tessa Kole (NED) mit Hexagon’s la Caprinomana; 72,200

Weitere Informationen unter: https://www.pole-europeen-du-cheval.com

 

 

 

 

 
 

Um die Nutzbarkeit unserer Seiten zu verbessern, verwenden wir Cookies. Falls Sie mit der Speicherung von Cookies nicht einverstanden sind, finden Sie hier weitere Informationen. Weitere Informationen >>> Cookie-Hinweis.

Hinweis >>>