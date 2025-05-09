Aus den Regeln des Weltverbandes FEI Hier werden vor allem die Aufgaben der Stewards hervorgehoben 1.2. Leather, sheepskin or similar material may be used on each cheek piece of the bridle providing the material does not exceed three centimetres in diameter measured from the Horse’s cheek.

1.3. Only unrestricted running martingales are allowed; no more than one martingale

stopper per rein may be used. Reins may not be configured in such a way as to cause a running martingale to function as a standing martingale.

1.4. There are no restrictions on bits or nosebands. However, the Ground Jury has the right, based on veterinary advice, to forbid the use of a bit or noseband that may cause injury to the Horse. Art. 1044.8 of the Veterinary Regulations applies in relation

to the permitted tightness of the noseband. Reins must be attached to the bit(s) or directly to the bridle. A maximum of two pairs of reins may be used. If two pairs of

reins are used, one pair must be attached to the bit or directly to the bridle. Gags and

hackamores are allowed.

1.5. Draw reins (running reins) are forbidden in the Competition arena except during prize giving ceremonies and march-past parades.

1.6 Failure to comply with any of the provisions listed in Art. 257.1.1 – 257.1.5 will incur elimination (see JRs Art. 241.3.21). Anhang IV Wirkung und Anwendung der Kandare Die Kandarenzügel sind in den Ringen am unteren Ende des Unterbaums verschnallt. In der Öse des Oberbaums sind zum einen die Backenstücke befestigt, die dann weiter ins

Genickstück übergehen. Zum anderen auch die Kinnkettenhaken, in denen die Kinnkette eingehängt wird.

Daraus ergibt sich bei Annahme der Kandarenzügel, dass der Unterbaum aus Reitersicht rückwärts und der Oberbaum vorwärts rotiert. Das Längenverhältnis von Ober- zu Unterbaum bestimmt die Kraft der Hebelwirkung. Erlaubt ist ein Verhältnis von 1:1 bis zu 1:2,oder konkret bis zu 5cm langer Oberbaum und bis zu 10 cm langer Unterbaum.

Die Vorwärtsrotation des Oberbaums bewirkt über das Backenstück einen Zug bis aufs Genickstück, der durch die Kinnkette begrenzt wird. Ist die Kinnkette kürzer verschnallt, also weniger Kettenglieder von einem Haken zum anderen, rotiert das Kandarengebiss weniger 26und der Druck auf Unterkiefer (Kinnkette), Zunge und Laden (Mundstück, also Stange) wirkt früher und direkter. Ist die Kinnkette länger verschnallt, also mehr Kettenglieder von einem Haken zum anderen, dann rotiert das Kandarengebiss stärker und der Zug auf das Genickstück steigt, bis die begrenzende Wirkung der Kinnkette beginnt.

Das ausgewogene Maß durch die Rotation des Oberbaums (durch den Hebel des Unterbaums) mit Wirkung zum Genickstück auf der einen Seite und Wirkung zum Unterkiefer, der Zunge und den Laden auf der anderen Seite liegt bei einem Rotationswinkel von 45 Grad zur Maulspalte. Wenn man diesen Winkel bei beginnender Wirkung der Kinnkette nicht erreicht, spricht man von strotzender Kandare, wenn der Winkel größer ist, bis die Kinnkette wirkt, spricht man von durchfallender Kandare. Die Kandare wird im Dressurturniersport in Deutschland ab der Klasse L eingeführt und diese Informationen zur Wirkung und korrekten Verschnallung des Kandarengebisses sind pädagogische Voraussetzungen für die Verwendung dieser Zäumung. Somit sind sie auch einem größeren Publikum bekannt, als nur dem innerhalb des Grand-Prix-Sports. Beispielsweise ist es theoretischer und praktischer Bestandteil der Prüfung zum Beruf Pferdewirt klassische Reitausbildung, oder auch des Reitabzeichens Klasse 2. Die Verwendung der Kandare sollte ein Indiz für eine fortgeschrittene Befähigung im Reiten sein. Dafür gibt es den Begriff der „Kandarenreife“ – sowohl für Mensch, als auch Pferd. Ein ausbalancierter Grundsitz, der unabhängige Zügelhilfen erlaubt, sowie besonders feinfühlige Zügeleinwirkung, die die Unterscheidung von Trensen- und Kandarenwirkung beherrscht, gilt als allgemeines Merkmal. Anhang V

INTRODUCTION Article 100 - General Regulations and Sport Rules 1. The General Regulations (GRs) are established so that individual Athletes and teams of Athletes from different National Federations (NFs) may compete against each other under fair and equal conditions with the welfare of Horse as paramount. At multi-disciplinary FEIWorld and/or Continental Championships, the Organiser must provide similar benefits and conditions to all participating Horses and Athletes, for example in relation to transport, accommodation, meals etc.

7. Responsibilities of NFs:

7.1. To ensure that the welfare of the Horse is paramount and that it is never subordinated to competitive or commercial influence.

Article 141 - Protection of Horses

In cases of illness or injury during an Event, the Ground Jury will decide, after consulting the Veterinary Delegate or Commission, whether the Horse may continue in that or subsequent Competitions. Article 142 - Abuse of Horses No person may abuse a Horse during an Event or at any other time. “Abuse” means an action or omission which causes or is likely to cause pain or unnecessary discomfort to a Horse, including, but not limited to:

(i) To whip or beat a Horse excessively;

(ii) To subject a Horse to any kind of electric shock device;

(iii) To use spurs excessively or persistently;

(iv) To jab the Horse in the mouth with the bit or any other device;

(v) To compete using an exhausted, lame or injured Horse;

(vi) To "rap" a Horse.

(vii) To abnormally sensitise or desensitise any part of a Horse;

(viii) To leave a Horse without adequate food, drink or exercise;

(ix) To use any device or equipment which causes excessive pain to the Horse upon knocking down an obstacle. Any person witnessing an Abuse must report it without delay. If an Abuse is witnessed during or in direct connection with an Event, it should be reported as a Protest (Article 161) to an Official. If the Abuse is witnessed at any other time it should be reported to the FEI

the report, the FEI shall take a Decision as to whether or not to open disciplinary proceedings (either through the Administrative Disciplinary Procedure or by referring the matter to the FEI Tribunal). Article 161 - Protests General Principles 161.1 Protests may be lodged against any person or body involved in any capacity in an International Event or otherwise subject to the jurisdiction of the FEI including for failure to observe the Statutes, GRs or Sport Rules or violation of the common principles of behaviour, 28fairness, or accepted standards of sportsmanship, whether occurring during or in connection

with an International Event or, in the case of Abuse of Horse, at any other time.

Authority to File Protests 161.4 Protests may only be lodged by: • the FEI,

• Presidents or Secretary Generals of NFs,

• Officials,

• Chefs d’Equipe or, if there is no Chef d’Equipe, by a Person Responsible or a Team Veterinarian responsible for Horses taking part in the Event.

161.5 Protests concerning an abuse of Horse may be lodged by any person or body. See Article 142 (Abuse of Horse).

Updates effective 1 January 2025 ARTICLE 243 ABUSE OF HORSES (SEE ALSO GRs ART. 142)

2.2. Excessive use of the whip

• The whip may not be used to vent an Athlete’s temper. Such use is always excessive;

• The use of a whip on a Horse’s head is always excessive use;

• A Horse should never be hit more than three times in a row. If a Horse’s skin is broken, it is

always considered excessive use of the whip;

• The whip is not to be used after Elimination;

An Athlete identified as misusing or excessively using the whip will be disqualified and may be fined at the discretion of the Ground Jury Anhang VII

The Equestrian Community Integrity Unit (ECIU)

29The Equestrian Community Integrity Unit (ECIU) supports the FEI in the investigation of any potential violation brought to their attention. For the purposes of such review, the ECIU may upon the FEI’s request and approval, conduct specific investigations and collaborate with relevant public authorities. The role of the ECIU is to perform the following functions:

● Review and/or investigate (if applicable) any alleged breaches of the FEI Codes of Conduct, FEI Code of Ethics, or any other FEI Rules and Regulations that are referred to the ECIU by the FEI; The ECIU is authorised to appoint third parties to conduct the investigation and/or assist them with conducting the investigation, subject to FEI’s prior approval.

● May review and/or enquire regarding investigations conducted by the FEI and/or on behalf of the FEI and/or in cooperation with the FEI to ensure that they are reasonable, proportionate, and in compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and policies of the FEI.

● The ECIU must not disclose any confidential information to third-parties other than persons under appropriate burden of confidentiality and who are required to have the information in order to carry out the discussions regarding the investigation. In particular, the ECIU shall not communicate publicly on any investigation unless agreed by the FEI or required by law to do so.

● If necessary, propose to the FEI specific expertise that may be needed in support of the investigation.

● Provide an independent report to the FEI following an ECIU investigation, if

requested by the FEI.

● Report to the FEI President or their designee(s) and in accordance with Article 43.3

of the FEI Statutes if applicable; and

● Provide a written Report to the FEI General Assembly on the activities of the ECIU.

Anhang VIII

Impartiality: same way of stewarding for all disciplines

No politics: no influence from external factors (Press, Gossip...)

A neutral, keen, watchful eye

Presence more important than intervention Discretion in case of intervention

Explain to the riders instead of negative remarks 30Police manner to be avoided In case of intervention: as soon as possible a psychological approach (do not wait until the rider has to go into the main arena)

All Depends on the way you intervene

It is impossible to make exact rules in relation to what can be accepted and what cannot be accepted.

To deal with the tension of competition as well as trainers and competitors (and

owners) the intervention has to be done with diplomacy, with a kind eye towards the horses. All depends on:

* The behaviour of a rider, on a specific day, in specific weather and footing

conditions?

* Knowledge of the rules by the rider/trainer?

* Do they know they are violating rules?

* Do they violate the rules on purpose?

* What will be the reaction when you intervene:

- Do they agree with the remark you made?

- Do they want some more explanation?

- Do they not accept? Do they protest? Are they rude? In case of abuse or maltreat: no excuse

Where there is an abuse or ill-treatment of horse: act immediately with discretion and tact;

Immediately put a stop to the abuse and explain to the rider the reason for the

intervention; Inform the President of the Ground Jury of the incident and of the action taken;

Draw the attention of the Treating Veterinarian (define exactly the circumstances) to the incident (injuries, irregular breathing, excessive sweating, general health problems);

Carry out the decision of the President of the Ground Jury.

The Steward must understand the difference between “abuse” and “correction”.

The Steward must be able to go into the schooling area and stop rough riding, rough and discourteous behaviour.

Always immediately act in cases of exaggerated sweating, irregular breathing (take into account the weather conditions).

Always immediately act in case of overriding, signs of exhaustion (if necessary ask the assistance of the Treating Veterinarian).

Long, deep and round riding is accepted, unless used excessively or prolonged (hyper-flexion of the neck). There is a danger when copied by unskilled riders. There is a fine line between training and overtraining!

Stewards must be vigilant in the stables, reporting to the FEI Veterinarian/ Ground Jury items with which they feel uncomfortable, such as the use of poultice on a horse’s lip to reduce swelling and pain.

Trainers are not permitted to ride horses at events in the back arena using prohibited tack etc...

It is not permitted to return to the schooling arena following a poor performance in the competitions arena and school the horse abusively.

The Steward should intervene if the whip is used three times. What are injuries: - Blood on the spur(s)/ flank(s)

- Blood in the bit/ mouth

- Swelling on the flank(s) (spurs)

- Burn behind the ears (from sweating/ scouring)

- Swelling on the flanks/ hind quarters (use of the whip)

- Burn at the girth (from sweating/ scouring)

- Wounds on the leg/ feet/ hoofs

- Blood coming from the nose Team spirit

- Cooperate with athlete/ trainers

- Cooperate with other Officials

- Cooperate with Organisation Committee Each member, within her/his own responsibilities, has to try to work together with the others with only one idea in mind:

To participate in an event, where everybody wants to help each other, and where horses and sportsmanship are more important than personal profit.

We must understand that we also represent the rights of the riders to ensure fair competition for all.

The athlete should understand that Stewards are there to help/ assist

General information Starting order (call up)

Paddock schedule

Stable security

Help in solving personal problems

Help with contacts (names, telephone numbers, addresses...)

Intermediary to help and solve problems between riders-organizers-Ground Jury

Help with information concerning the Rules (FEI Dressage Regulations, FEI General Regulations, FEI Dressage Stewarding Manual...)

A Steward has an educational role

Making the athletes apply the Rules minding the spirit behind those Rules;

Strict but human; Impartiality;

Give them the benefit of the doubt;

Never discuss when feelings start running high;

Keep in mind that athletes/ trainers are under a lot of pressure and that they don’t need much to overreact.

Your behaviour will be crucial here!!! (control yourself).

Avoid a quarrel that will end up in having a blazing row. If you have to make a remark: Be polite

- Be discrete

- Not in public

External factors in stewarding

Third party (family, fans, friends): Partiality

Press and television: Sensation

Other athletes/ trainers: Jealousy

Contradiction in communication: Be Clear and unanimous

Organizer: Conflict regulations – Rules

EADCMR control: Apply the Rules Extreme weather conditions:

In close consultation with the President of the Ground Jury and the Organizer, we can make propositions (very early warming up, change of training areas, longer training sessions in the main arena...). Epidemics:

Guidelines from the Health Department through the Treating Vet. Anhang IX

Manual for Jumping Stewards – Annexes (November 2009, updated 23 June 2020) ANNEX XV - TACK, SADDLERY AND DRESS GUIDELINES

To protect the welfare of the horse, Stewards must ensure that the tack is fitted properly so that it does not cause pain or injury to the horse. Special care must be taken concerning nosebands that have been excessively tightened, regardless of their position. It must be possible to place two fingers between the horse’s cheek and the noseband; both fingers are to be placed side by side, flat against the horse’s cheek. Furthermore, Stewards must not allow any noseband to be positioned so low and tight that it interferes with the horse’s breathing as this would be against the welfare of the horse. Anhang X

Veterinary Regulations PART III: STEWARDING

Article 1018

Stewards’ Role

1. Stewards support and safeguard the welfare of the Horses and Athletes. They must

prevent any form of illegal practice that may jeopardise Horse welfare and/or disrupt

fair play.

2. VR violations witnessed must be immediately reported to the VD and/or GJ through the Chief Steward where possible.

Anhang XI

Manual for Jumping Stewards – Annexes (November 2009, updated 23 June 2020) ANNEX XV - TACK, SADDLERY AND DRESS GUIDELINES

6. Auxiliary Reins and Nosebands A maximum of two pairs of reins may be used. If two pairs of reins are used, one pair must be attached to the bit or directly to the bridle. If one pair of reins is used, they must be attached to the bit(s) or directly to the bridle as per Art. 257.1.4; they may not be run through rings without a fixed point of attachment to the bridle. In the competition arena only one martingale stopper per rein is allowed. The stopper must be positioned between the ring of the martingale and the attachment of the rein to the bit, hackamore or bridle. Reins may not be configured in such a way as to cause a running martingale to function as a standing martingale.

The Thiedemann rein as pictured below is not allowed in the competition arena, however is allowed in the practice/warm-up arena.

To protect the welfare of the horse, Stewards must ensure that the tack is fitted properly so that it does not cause pain or injury to the horse. Special care must be taken concerning nosebands that have been excessively tightened, regardless of their position. It must be possible to place two fingers between the horse’s cheek and the noseband; both fingers are to be placed side by side, flat against the horse’s cheek. Furthermore, Stewards must not allow any noseband to be positioned so low and tight that it interferes with the horse’s breathing as this would be against the welfare of the horse. Anhang XII

FEI Dressage Rules (26th edition, 1 January 2023, including updates effective 1 January 2025)

ARTICLE 434 SADDLERY – EQUIPMENT

2. Bridle with noseband.

2.1.7. A double bridle must have a cavesson noseband and bridoon and curb with curb chain.

A combined noseband may be used without the lower “flash” strap. Neither a cavesson noseband nor a curb chain may ever be as tightly fixed so as to harm the Horse.

3.3. Curb Bits.

3.3.1. The length of the lever arm below the mouth piece of the curb bit is limited to ten centimetres (10 cm). The upper cheek must not be longer than the lower cheek and must not exceed five centimetres (5 cm). If the curb has a sliding mouthpiece, the lever arm of the curb bit below the mouth piece should not measure more than ten centimetres (10 cm) when the mouth piece is at the uppermost position.

3.3.2. Curbs may have straight or S-shaped cheeks. They may have rotating lever arms.

3.3.3. The mouthpiece may be straight or shaped to allow tongue relief. The maximum heightof the deviation is thirty millimetres (30mm) from the lower part of tongue side to the highest part of the deviation. The widest part of the deviation must be where the mouthpiece contacts the tongue and must have a minimum width of thirty millimetres (30mm).

3.3.4. The curb chain can be made of metal or leather or a combination. Cover for curb chain can be made of leather, rubber or sheep skin. Curb chain hooks can be fixed or not fixed. Lipstrap and rubber, leather or sheepskin cover for curb chain are optional.

