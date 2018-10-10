|
Warendorf. Die Presseabteilung der deutschen Föderation (FN) in Warendorf erstellte für letztes Wochenende folgenden Ergebnisblock von Turnieren mit deutscher Beteiligung:
Internationales Offizielles Springturnier (CSIO5*-Nationencup-Finale) vom 5. bis 7. Oktober in Barcelona
Nationenpreis Finale
1. Belgien; 12/228,40
2. Frankreich; 16/223,69
3. Irland; 16/231,13
Challenge Cup Finale
1. Deutschland; 5 (Philipp Weishaupt (Riesenbeck) mit Asathir/Hans-Dieter Dreher (Eimeldingen) mit Berlinda/Maurice Tebbel (Emsbüren) mit Chaccos‘ Son/Marcus Ehning (Borken) mit Comme il Faut 5)
2. USA; 9
3. Brasilien; 10
Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 1. bis 7. Oktober in Vilamoura/POR
Großer Preis
1. Antonio Alfonso (ITA) mit Redskin de Riverland; 0/0/37,13
2. Johnny Pals (NED) mit Fernando; 0/0/37,50
3. Marc Bettinger (Saint-Aubin/SUI) mit Balouzino; 0/4/37,12
Internationales Weltcup-Springturnier (CSI4*-W) vom 4. bis 7. Oktober in Tetouan/Marokko
Weltcup-Springen
1. Ghali El Boukaa (MAR) mit Ugolino du Clos; 0/0/50,74
2. Alison Barton (GBR) mit Roma IV; 0/0/51,53
3. Jessica Mendoza (GBR) mit Sam de Bacon; 0/0/52,31
…
7. Marco Kutscher (Bad Essen) mit Charco; 4/4/49,23
Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 4. bis 7. Oktober in Moorsele/BEL
Großer Preis
1. Koen Vereecke (BEL) mit Jativia; 0/0/32,92
2. Emil Hallundbaek (DEN) mit Chalisco; 0/0/33,60
3. Alexis Borrin (FRA) mit Alea de La Marque; 0/0/34,64
…
6. Christian Hess (Heidmühlen) mit Qienna 3; 0/4/37,19
Internationales Weltcup-Springturnier (CSI3*-W) vom 3. bis 6. Oktober in Sacramento/USA
Weltcup-Springen
1. Wilhelm Genn (Lebanon/Ohio/USA) mit Bugatti; 0/0/36,8
2. Karrie Rufer (USA) mit Georgie d’Auvray EC; 0/0/37,31
3. Karl Cook (USA) mit Caillou; 0/0/38,47
Internationales Dressurturnier (CDI3*/J) vom 4. bis 7. Oktober in Nice/FRA
Team Test Junioren
1. Charlotte Rühl (Idstein) mit Dante 94; 71,465 Prozent
2. Liselott Marie Linsenhoff (Kronberg) mit Danoenchen OLD; 70,354
3. Beatrice Arturi (ITA) mit Donaudistel; 69,747
Individual Test Junioren
1. Liselott Marie Linsenhoff (Kronberg) mit Danoenchen OLD; 72,647 Prozent
2. Charlotte Rühl (Idstein) mit Dante 94; 72,010
3. Beatrice Arturi (ITA) mit Donaudistel; 70,833
Kür Junioren
1. Beatrice Arturi (ITA) mit Donaudistel; 73,250 Prozent
2. Charlotte Rühl (Idstein) mit Dante 94; 73,083
3. Coco Soffers (NED) mit Formidable; 71,000
Grand Prix
1. Emma Hindle (GBR) mit Romy del Sol; 71,522 Prozent
2. Matthias Alexander Rath (Kronberg) mit Foundation 2; 69,043
3. Tatiana Miloserdova (RUS) mit Florento Fortuna; 68,522
Grand Prix Special
1. Emma Hindle (GBR) mit Romy del Sol; 72,660 Prozent
2. Tatiana Miloserdova (RUS) mit Florento Fortuna; 70,000
3. Matthias Alexander Rath (Kronberg) mit Foundation 2; 67,383
