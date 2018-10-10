Warendorf. Die Presseabteilung der deutschen Föderation (FN) in Warendorf erstellte für letztes Wochenende folgenden Ergebnisblock von Turnieren mit deutscher Beteiligung: Internationales Offizielles Springturnier (CSIO5*-Nationencup-Finale) vom 5. bis 7. Oktober in Barcelona

Nationenpreis Finale

1. Belgien; 12/228,40

2. Frankreich; 16/223,69

3. Irland; 16/231,13



Challenge Cup Finale

1. Deutschland; 5 (Philipp Weishaupt (Riesenbeck) mit Asathir/Hans-Dieter Dreher (Eimeldingen) mit Berlinda/Maurice Tebbel (Emsbüren) mit Chaccos‘ Son/Marcus Ehning (Borken) mit Comme il Faut 5)

2. USA; 9

3. Brasilien; 10 Weitere Informationen unter www.csiobarcelona.com Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 1. bis 7. Oktober in Vilamoura/POR

Großer Preis

1. Antonio Alfonso (ITA) mit Redskin de Riverland; 0/0/37,13

2. Johnny Pals (NED) mit Fernando; 0/0/37,50

3. Marc Bettinger (Saint-Aubin/SUI) mit Balouzino; 0/4/37,12 Weitere Informationen unter www.vilamouratour.com Internationales Weltcup-Springturnier (CSI4*-W) vom 4. bis 7. Oktober in Tetouan/Marokko

Weltcup-Springen

1. Ghali El Boukaa (MAR) mit Ugolino du Clos; 0/0/50,74

2. Alison Barton (GBR) mit Roma IV; 0/0/51,53

3. Jessica Mendoza (GBR) mit Sam de Bacon; 0/0/52,31

…

7. Marco Kutscher (Bad Essen) mit Charco; 4/4/49,23 Weitere Informationen unter www.mrt.ma Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 4. bis 7. Oktober in Moorsele/BEL

Großer Preis

1. Koen Vereecke (BEL) mit Jativia; 0/0/32,92

2. Emil Hallundbaek (DEN) mit Chalisco; 0/0/33,60

3. Alexis Borrin (FRA) mit Alea de La Marque; 0/0/34,64

…

6. Christian Hess (Heidmühlen) mit Qienna 3; 0/4/37,19 Weitere Informationen unter www.zilverenspoor.com Internationales Weltcup-Springturnier (CSI3*-W) vom 3. bis 6. Oktober in Sacramento/USA

Weltcup-Springen

1. Wilhelm Genn (Lebanon/Ohio/USA) mit Bugatti; 0/0/36,8

2. Karrie Rufer (USA) mit Georgie d’Auvray EC; 0/0/37,31

3. Karl Cook (USA) mit Caillou; 0/0/38,47 Weitere Informationen unter www.westpalmsevents.com Internationales Dressurturnier (CDI3*/J) vom 4. bis 7. Oktober in Nice/FRA

Team Test Junioren

1. Charlotte Rühl (Idstein) mit Dante 94; 71,465 Prozent

2. Liselott Marie Linsenhoff (Kronberg) mit Danoenchen OLD; 70,354

3. Beatrice Arturi (ITA) mit Donaudistel; 69,747



Individual Test Junioren

1. Liselott Marie Linsenhoff (Kronberg) mit Danoenchen OLD; 72,647 Prozent

2. Charlotte Rühl (Idstein) mit Dante 94; 72,010

3. Beatrice Arturi (ITA) mit Donaudistel; 70,833



Kür Junioren

1. Beatrice Arturi (ITA) mit Donaudistel; 73,250 Prozent

2. Charlotte Rühl (Idstein) mit Dante 94; 73,083

3. Coco Soffers (NED) mit Formidable; 71,000



Grand Prix

1. Emma Hindle (GBR) mit Romy del Sol; 71,522 Prozent

2. Matthias Alexander Rath (Kronberg) mit Foundation 2; 69,043

3. Tatiana Miloserdova (RUS) mit Florento Fortuna; 68,522



Grand Prix Special

1. Emma Hindle (GBR) mit Romy del Sol; 72,660 Prozent

2. Tatiana Miloserdova (RUS) mit Florento Fortuna; 70,000

3. Matthias Alexander Rath (Kronberg) mit Foundation 2; 67,383 Weitere Informationen unter www.nicecheval.com/cdi2018