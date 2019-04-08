Sie befinden sich hier: Home Sport Die bisherigen Springreiter-Weltcup-Gewinner

Die bisherigen Springreiter-Weltcup-Gewinner PDF Drucken E-Mail
Geschrieben von: DL   
Montag, 08. April 2019 um 13:59

Springreiter-Weltcupfinals seit 1979

 

1.   1979      Göteborg    Hugo Simon (Österreich) Gladstone

2.   1980      Baltimore     Conrad Homfeld (USA) Balbuco

3.   1981      Birmingham Michael Matz (USA) Jet Run

4.   1982      Göteborg    Melanie Smith (USA)Calypso

5.   1983      Wien            Norman Dello Joio (USA) I Love You

6.   1984      Göteborg    Mario Deslauriers (Kanada) mit Aramis

7.   1985      Berlin          Conrad Homfeld (USA) Abdullah

8.   1986      Göteborg    Leslie Burr-Lenehan (USA) McLain

9.   1987      Paris           Katharine Burdsall (USA) The Natural

10. 1988      Göteborg    Ian Millar (Kanada) Big Ben

11. 1989      Tampa        Ian Millar (Kanada) Big Ben

12. 1990      Dortmund    John Whitaker (Großbritannien) Milton

13. 1991      Göteborg    John Whitaker auf Milton

14. 1992      Del Mar       Thomas Frühmann (Österreich) Genius

15. 1993      Göteborg    Ludger Beerbaum (Deutschland) Ratina Z

16..1994      ’s-Hertogenbosch           Jos Lansink (Niederlande) Libero H

17. 1995      Göteborg    Nick Skelton (Großbritannien) Dollar Girl

18. 1996      Genf           Hugo Simon (Österreich) E.T.

19. 1997      Göteborg    Hugo Simon auf E.T. FRH

20. 1998      Helsinki       Rodrigo Pessoa (Brasilien) Baloubet du Rouet

21. 1999      Göteborg    Rodrigo Pessoa auf  Baloubet du Rouet

22. 2000      Las Vegas   Rodrigo Pessoa auf Baloubet du Rouet

23. 2001      Göteborg    Markus Fuchs (Schweiz) Tinkas Boy

24. 2002      Leipzig        Otto Becker (Deutschland) Dobels Cento

25. 2003      Las Vegas   Marcus Ehning (Deutschland) Anka

26. 2004      Mailand       Bruno Brouqsault (Frankreich) Deleme de Cephe

27  2005      Las Vegas   Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum (Deutschland) Shutterfly

28. 2006      Kuala Lumpur Marcus Ehning auf Sandro Boy

29. 2007      Las Vegas   Beat Mändli (Schweiz) Ideo du Thot

30. 2008      Göteborg    Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum auf Shutterfly

31. 2009      Las Vegas   Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum auf Shutterfly

32. 2010      Genf           Marcus Ehning auf Küchengirl und Plot Blue

33. 2011      Leipzig        Christian Ahlmann (Deutschland) Taloubet Z

34. 2012      s-Hertogenbosch Rich Fellers (USA) Flexible

35. 2013      Göteborg     Elizabeth Madden (USA) Simon

36. 2014      Lyon            Daniel Deußer (Deutschland) Cornet d'Amour

37. 2015      Las Vegas    Steve Guerdat (Schweiz) Paille

38. 2016      Göteborg      Steve Guerdat (Schweiz) Corbinian

39. 2017      Omaha          McLain Ward (USA) Azur

40. 2018      Paris              Elizabeth Madden (USA) Breitling LS

41. 2019      Göteborg      Steve Guerdat (Schweiz) Alamo

 

