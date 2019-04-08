Springreiter-Weltcupfinals seit 1979 1. 1979 Göteborg Hugo Simon (Österreich) Gladstone 2. 1980 Baltimore Conrad Homfeld (USA) Balbuco 3. 1981 Birmingham Michael Matz (USA) Jet Run 4. 1982 Göteborg Melanie Smith (USA)Calypso 5. 1983 Wien Norman Dello Joio (USA) I Love You 6. 1984 Göteborg Mario Deslauriers (Kanada) mit Aramis 7. 1985 Berlin Conrad Homfeld (USA) Abdullah 8. 1986 Göteborg Leslie Burr-Lenehan (USA) McLain 9. 1987 Paris Katharine Burdsall (USA) The Natural 10. 1988 Göteborg Ian Millar (Kanada) Big Ben 11. 1989 Tampa Ian Millar (Kanada) Big Ben 12. 1990 Dortmund John Whitaker (Großbritannien) Milton 13. 1991 Göteborg John Whitaker auf Milton 14. 1992 Del Mar Thomas Frühmann (Österreich) Genius 15. 1993 Göteborg Ludger Beerbaum (Deutschland) Ratina Z 16..1994 ’s-Hertogenbosch Jos Lansink (Niederlande) Libero H 17. 1995 Göteborg Nick Skelton (Großbritannien) Dollar Girl 18. 1996 Genf Hugo Simon (Österreich) E.T. 19. 1997 Göteborg Hugo Simon auf E.T. FRH 20. 1998 Helsinki Rodrigo Pessoa (Brasilien) Baloubet du Rouet 21. 1999 Göteborg Rodrigo Pessoa auf Baloubet du Rouet 22. 2000 Las Vegas Rodrigo Pessoa auf Baloubet du Rouet 23. 2001 Göteborg Markus Fuchs (Schweiz) Tinkas Boy 24. 2002 Leipzig Otto Becker (Deutschland) Dobels Cento 25. 2003 Las Vegas Marcus Ehning (Deutschland) Anka 26. 2004 Mailand Bruno Brouqsault (Frankreich) Deleme de Cephe 27 2005 Las Vegas Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum (Deutschland) Shutterfly 28. 2006 Kuala Lumpur Marcus Ehning auf Sandro Boy 29. 2007 Las Vegas Beat Mändli (Schweiz) Ideo du Thot 30. 2008 Göteborg Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum auf Shutterfly 31. 2009 Las Vegas Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum auf Shutterfly 32. 2010 Genf Marcus Ehning auf Küchengirl und Plot Blue 33. 2011 Leipzig Christian Ahlmann (Deutschland) Taloubet Z 34. 2012 s-Hertogenbosch Rich Fellers (USA) Flexible 35. 2013 Göteborg Elizabeth Madden (USA) Simon 36. 2014 Lyon Daniel Deußer (Deutschland) Cornet d'Amour 37. 2015 Las Vegas Steve Guerdat (Schweiz) Paille 38. 2016 Göteborg Steve Guerdat (Schweiz) Corbinian 39. 2017 Omaha McLain Ward (USA) Azur 40. 2018 Paris Elizabeth Madden (USA) Breitling LS 41. 2019 Göteborg Steve Guerdat (Schweiz) Alamo