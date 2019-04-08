Fotoanfragen über KHFrieler@aol.com
|Die bisherigen Springreiter-Weltcup-Gewinner
|Geschrieben von: DL
|Montag, 08. April 2019 um 13:59
|
Springreiter-Weltcupfinals seit 1979
1. 1979 Göteborg Hugo Simon (Österreich) Gladstone
2. 1980 Baltimore Conrad Homfeld (USA) Balbuco
3. 1981 Birmingham Michael Matz (USA) Jet Run
4. 1982 Göteborg Melanie Smith (USA)Calypso
5. 1983 Wien Norman Dello Joio (USA) I Love You
6. 1984 Göteborg Mario Deslauriers (Kanada) mit Aramis
7. 1985 Berlin Conrad Homfeld (USA) Abdullah
8. 1986 Göteborg Leslie Burr-Lenehan (USA) McLain
9. 1987 Paris Katharine Burdsall (USA) The Natural
10. 1988 Göteborg Ian Millar (Kanada) Big Ben
11. 1989 Tampa Ian Millar (Kanada) Big Ben
12. 1990 Dortmund John Whitaker (Großbritannien) Milton
13. 1991 Göteborg John Whitaker auf Milton
14. 1992 Del Mar Thomas Frühmann (Österreich) Genius
15. 1993 Göteborg Ludger Beerbaum (Deutschland) Ratina Z
16..1994 ’s-Hertogenbosch Jos Lansink (Niederlande) Libero H
17. 1995 Göteborg Nick Skelton (Großbritannien) Dollar Girl
18. 1996 Genf Hugo Simon (Österreich) E.T.
19. 1997 Göteborg Hugo Simon auf E.T. FRH
20. 1998 Helsinki Rodrigo Pessoa (Brasilien) Baloubet du Rouet
21. 1999 Göteborg Rodrigo Pessoa auf Baloubet du Rouet
22. 2000 Las Vegas Rodrigo Pessoa auf Baloubet du Rouet
23. 2001 Göteborg Markus Fuchs (Schweiz) Tinkas Boy
24. 2002 Leipzig Otto Becker (Deutschland) Dobels Cento
25. 2003 Las Vegas Marcus Ehning (Deutschland) Anka
26. 2004 Mailand Bruno Brouqsault (Frankreich) Deleme de Cephe
27 2005 Las Vegas Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum (Deutschland) Shutterfly
28. 2006 Kuala Lumpur Marcus Ehning auf Sandro Boy
29. 2007 Las Vegas Beat Mändli (Schweiz) Ideo du Thot
30. 2008 Göteborg Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum auf Shutterfly
31. 2009 Las Vegas Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum auf Shutterfly
32. 2010 Genf Marcus Ehning auf Küchengirl und Plot Blue
33. 2011 Leipzig Christian Ahlmann (Deutschland) Taloubet Z
34. 2012 s-Hertogenbosch Rich Fellers (USA) Flexible
35. 2013 Göteborg Elizabeth Madden (USA) Simon
36. 2014 Lyon Daniel Deußer (Deutschland) Cornet d'Amour
37. 2015 Las Vegas Steve Guerdat (Schweiz) Paille
38. 2016 Göteborg Steve Guerdat (Schweiz) Corbinian
39. 2017 Omaha McLain Ward (USA) Azur
40. 2018 Paris Elizabeth Madden (USA) Breitling LS
41. 2019 Göteborg Steve Guerdat (Schweiz) Alamo