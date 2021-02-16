Sie befinden sich hier: Home Sport FN-Ergebnisdienst vom letzten Wochenende

FN-Ergebnisdienst vom letzten Wochenende PDF Drucken E-Mail
Geschrieben von: FN-Press/ DL   
Dienstag, 16. Februar 2021 um 18:32

Warendorf. Die Pressestelle der deutschen Reiterlichen Vereinigung (FN) erstellte für letztes Wochenende folgenden Ergebnisblock von Turnieren mit deutscher Beteiligung:

 

Bundesnachwuchschampionat der Pony-Springreiter vom 12. bis 14. Februar in Darmstadt-Kranichstein

1. Jolie Marie Kühner (Hadorf) mit Del Piero 25; Wertnote 17,80
2. Helena Becker (Sendenhorst) mit Christoph Columbus 3; 17,70
3. Theresa Hildebrandt (Steinfurth) mit Benjamin 386; 17,10

Weitere Informationen unter www.reitturniere.de

Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 8. bis 14. Februar in Vilamoura/POR

Großer Preis
1. Urh Bauman (SLO) mit Larisal; 0/0/36,73
2. Michael Pender (IRL) mit Hhs Calais; 0/4/37,02
3. Alexa Ferrer (FRA) mit Encantado C’SG; 0/4/38,76

27. Marc Bettinger (Deutschland) mit Undercover Z; 9/77,57

Weitere Informationen unter www.vilamouraequestriancentre.com

Internationales Spring- und Dressurturnier (CSI5*/CDI3*) vom 9. bis 14. Februar in Wellington FL/USA

Großer Preis
1. Shane Sweetnam (IRL) mit Alejandro; 0/0/37,034
2. Martin Fuchs (SUI) mit Clooney 51; 0/0/37,163
3. Devin Ryan (USA) mit Eddie Blue; 0/0/38,748

25. Daniel Deusser (Deutschland) mit Killer Queen VDM; 8/77,59

Grand Prix de Dressage


1. Nick Wagman (USA) mit Don John; 73,848 Prozent
2. Lindsay Kellock (CAN) mit Sebastien; 72,326
3. Susan Pape (GBR) mit Harmony’s Eclectisch; 71,826

13. Michael Klimke (Münster) mit Harmony’s Diabolo; 65,609

Weitere Informationen unter www.gdf.coth.com oder www.equestriansport.com

Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 9. bis 14. Februar in Vejer de la Frontera/ESP

Großer Preis
1. Jerome Guery (BEL) mit Quel Homme de Hus; 0/0/42,39
2. Gudrun Patteet (BEL) mit Sea Coast Monalisa van’t Paradijs; 0/0/44,20
3. Andreas Schou (DEN) mit Quadrosson Ask; 0/0/45,69

6. Jens Baackmann (Münster) mit Aglaia J; 0/0/46,51

Weitere Informationen unter www.sunshinetour.net

Internationales Dressurturnier (CDIJ/P) vom 12. bis 14. Februar in Le Mans/FRA

Junioren Team
1. Shona Benner (Billerbeck) mit Dancing Florencia; 71,616 Prozent
2. Anniek van Dulst (NED) mit Henderson; 69,546
3. Shona Benner (Billerbeck) mit Brisbane; 69,495

Junioren Individual
1. Shona Benner (Billerbeck) mit Brisbane; 72,304 Prozent
2. Shona Benner (Billerbeck) mit Dancing Florencia; 72,108
3. Moritz Treffinger (Oberderdingen) mit Treffinger’s Superstition; 68,775

Junioren Kür
1. Paul Jöbstl (AUT) mit Dunkelbunt; 70,725 Prozent
2. Shona Benner (Billerbeck) mit Brisbane; 70,575
3. Anniek van Dulst (NED) mit Henderson; 70,250

Pony Team
1. Antonia Roth (Stuttgart) mit Daily Pleasure WE; 71,952 Prozent
2. Fanny Jöbstl (AUT) mit Dynasty; 71,476
3. Jill Kempes (NED) mit Next Black Magic; 71,381

Pony Indivdual
1. Fanny Jöbstl (AUT) mit Dynasty; 72,478 Prozent
2. Esmee Boers (NED) mit Orchard Red Prince; 71,081
3. Jill Kempes (NED) mit Next Black Magic; 71,081

Pony Kür
1. Antonia Roth (Stuttgart) mit Daily Pleasure WE; 74,675 Prozent
3. Jill Kempes (NED) mit Next Black Magic; 74,383
2. Fanny Jöbstl (AUT) mit Dynasty; 74,109

Weitere Informationen unter https://pole-Europeen-du-cheval.com

 
 

