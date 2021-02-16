Warendorf. Die Pressestelle der deutschen Reiterlichen Vereinigung (FN) erstellte für letztes Wochenende folgenden Ergebnisblock von Turnieren mit deutscher Beteiligung: Bundesnachwuchschampionat der Pony-Springreiter vom 12. bis 14. Februar in Darmstadt-Kranichstein



1. Jolie Marie Kühner (Hadorf) mit Del Piero 25; Wertnote 17,80

2. Helena Becker (Sendenhorst) mit Christoph Columbus 3; 17,70

3. Theresa Hildebrandt (Steinfurth) mit Benjamin 386; 17,10 Weitere Informationen unter www.reitturniere.de Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 8. bis 14. Februar in Vilamoura/POR



Großer Preis

1. Urh Bauman (SLO) mit Larisal; 0/0/36,73

2. Michael Pender (IRL) mit Hhs Calais; 0/4/37,02

3. Alexa Ferrer (FRA) mit Encantado C’SG; 0/4/38,76

…

27. Marc Bettinger (Deutschland) mit Undercover Z; 9/77,57 Weitere Informationen unter www.vilamouraequestriancentre.com Internationales Spring- und Dressurturnier (CSI5*/CDI3*) vom 9. bis 14. Februar in Wellington FL/USA



Großer Preis

1. Shane Sweetnam (IRL) mit Alejandro; 0/0/37,034

2. Martin Fuchs (SUI) mit Clooney 51; 0/0/37,163

3. Devin Ryan (USA) mit Eddie Blue; 0/0/38,748

…

25. Daniel Deusser (Deutschland) mit Killer Queen VDM; 8/77,59



Grand Prix de Dressage

1. Nick Wagman (USA) mit Don John; 73,848 Prozent

2. Lindsay Kellock (CAN) mit Sebastien; 72,326

3. Susan Pape (GBR) mit Harmony’s Eclectisch; 71,826

…

13. Michael Klimke (Münster) mit Harmony’s Diabolo; 65,609 Weitere Informationen unter www.gdf.coth.com oder www.equestriansport.com Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 9. bis 14. Februar in Vejer de la Frontera/ESP



Großer Preis

1. Jerome Guery (BEL) mit Quel Homme de Hus; 0/0/42,39

2. Gudrun Patteet (BEL) mit Sea Coast Monalisa van’t Paradijs; 0/0/44,20

3. Andreas Schou (DEN) mit Quadrosson Ask; 0/0/45,69

…

6. Jens Baackmann (Münster) mit Aglaia J; 0/0/46,51 Weitere Informationen unter www.sunshinetour.net Internationales Dressurturnier (CDIJ/P) vom 12. bis 14. Februar in Le Mans/FRA



Junioren Team

1. Shona Benner (Billerbeck) mit Dancing Florencia; 71,616 Prozent

2. Anniek van Dulst (NED) mit Henderson; 69,546

3. Shona Benner (Billerbeck) mit Brisbane; 69,495



Junioren Individual

1. Shona Benner (Billerbeck) mit Brisbane; 72,304 Prozent

2. Shona Benner (Billerbeck) mit Dancing Florencia; 72,108

3. Moritz Treffinger (Oberderdingen) mit Treffinger’s Superstition; 68,775



Junioren Kür

1. Paul Jöbstl (AUT) mit Dunkelbunt; 70,725 Prozent

2. Shona Benner (Billerbeck) mit Brisbane; 70,575

3. Anniek van Dulst (NED) mit Henderson; 70,250



Pony Team

1. Antonia Roth (Stuttgart) mit Daily Pleasure WE; 71,952 Prozent

2. Fanny Jöbstl (AUT) mit Dynasty; 71,476

3. Jill Kempes (NED) mit Next Black Magic; 71,381



Pony Indivdual

1. Fanny Jöbstl (AUT) mit Dynasty; 72,478 Prozent

2. Esmee Boers (NED) mit Orchard Red Prince; 71,081

3. Jill Kempes (NED) mit Next Black Magic; 71,081



Pony Kür

1. Antonia Roth (Stuttgart) mit Daily Pleasure WE; 74,675 Prozent

3. Jill Kempes (NED) mit Next Black Magic; 74,383

2. Fanny Jöbstl (AUT) mit Dynasty; 74,109 Weitere Informationen unter https://pole-Europeen-du-cheval.com