Warendorf. Die Pressestelle der deutschen Reiterlichen Vereinigung (FN) erstellte für letztes Wochenende folgenden Ergebnisblock von Turnieren mit deutscher Beteiligung: Internationales Spring- und Dressurturnier (CSI5*/CDI5*) vom 25. bis 27. Februar in Doha/QAT Großer Preis

1. Christian Ahlmann (Marl) mit Dominator 2000 Z; 0/0/36,17

2. Olivier Robert (FRA) mit Vivalid des Meneaux; 0/0/36,27

3. Niels Bruynseels (BEL) mit Delux van T&L; 0/0/36,82



Grand Prix

1. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (Aubenhausen) mit Zaire-E; 76,957 Prozent

2. Dorothee Schneider (Framersheim) mit Faustus; 75,913

3. Henri Ruoste (FIN) mit Kontestro DB; 74,500



Grand Prix Kür

1. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (Aubenhausen) mit Zaire-E; 84,780 Prozent

2. Helen Langehanenberg (Billerbeck) mit Damsey FRH; 82,050

2. Dorothee Schneider (Framersheim) mit Faustus; 81,865 Weitere Informationen unter www.chialshaqab.com Internationales Spring- und Dressurturnier (CSI3*/CDI5*) vom 23. bis 28. Feburar in Wellington FL/USA



Großer Preis

1. Bertram Allen (IRL) mit Pacino Amiro; 0/0/35,322

2. Daniel Coyle (IRL) mit Legacy; 0/0/37,111

3. Mario Deslauriers (CAN) mit Bardolina 2; 0/0/37,629

4. Daniel Deusser (Reijmenam/ Belgien)t Killer Queen VDM; 0/4/35,62



Grand Prix

1. Sabine Schut-Kery (USA) mit Sanceo; 74,522 Prozent

2. Adrienne Lyle (USA) mit Harmony’s Duval; 72,587

3. Charlotte Jorst (USA) mit Kastel’s Nintendo; 72,326

…

5. Christoph Koschel (Hagen) mit Eaton Unitechno; 71,304



Grand Prix Special

1. Sabine Schut-Kery (USA) mit Sanceo; 77,468 Prozent

2. Lindsay Kellock (CAN) mit Sebastien; 73,234

2. Adrienne Lyle (USA) mit Harmony’s Duval; 73,149

…

5. Christoph Koschel (Hagen) mit Eaton Unitechno; 72,213 Weitere Informationen unter www.gdf.coth.com Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 22. bis 26. Februar in Vilamoura/POR



Großer Preis

1. John Whitaker (GBR) mit Unick du Francport; 0/0/36,43

2. Marc Bettinger (Deutschland) mit Undercover Z; 0/0/37,01

3. Juliette Faligot (FRA) mit Arqana de Riverland; 0/0/37,56 Weitere Informationen unter www.vilamouraequestriancentre.com Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 22. bis 28. Februar in Vejer de la Frontera/ESP



Großer Preis

1. Michael G. Duffy (IRL) mit Lapuccino 2; 0/0/42,86

2. Joseph Stockdale (GBR) mit Equine America Cacharel; 0/0/44,74

3. Steve Guerdat (SUI) mit Albführens’s Maddox; 0/4/41,30

…

21. Kendra Claricia Brinkop (Deutschland) mit Kastelle Memo; 5/84,29 Weitere Informationen unter www.sunshinetour.net Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 23. bis 28. Februar in Oliva/ESP



Großer Preis

1. Nicolas Delmotte (FRA) mit Urvoso du Roch; 0/0/44,89

2. Melia Gosa (FRA) mit Alouette d’Eole; 0/0/45,83

3. Ismael Garcia Roque (ESP) mit La Costa; 0/0/46,45

…

8. Sophie Hinners (Vierden) mit Vittorio 8; 0/4/47,77 Weitere Informationen unter www.metoliva.com