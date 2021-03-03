Sie befinden sich hier: Home Sport FN-Ergebnisdienst vom letzten Wochenende

FN-Ergebnisdienst vom letzten Wochenende PDF Drucken E-Mail
Geschrieben von: FN-Press/ DL   
Mittwoch, 03. März 2021 um 11:48

Warendorf. Die Pressestelle der deutschen Reiterlichen Vereinigung (FN) erstellte für letztes Wochenende folgenden Ergebnisblock von Turnieren mit deutscher Beteiligung:

 

Internationales Spring- und Dressurturnier (CSI5*/CDI5*) vom 25. bis 27. Februar in Doha/QAT

Großer Preis
1. Christian Ahlmann (Marl) mit Dominator 2000 Z; 0/0/36,17
2. Olivier Robert (FRA) mit Vivalid des Meneaux; 0/0/36,27
3. Niels Bruynseels (BEL) mit Delux van T&L; 0/0/36,82

Grand Prix
1. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (Aubenhausen) mit Zaire-E; 76,957 Prozent
2. Dorothee Schneider (Framersheim) mit Faustus; 75,913
3. Henri Ruoste (FIN) mit Kontestro DB; 74,500

Grand Prix Kür
1. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (Aubenhausen) mit Zaire-E; 84,780 Prozent
2. Helen Langehanenberg (Billerbeck) mit Damsey FRH; 82,050
2. Dorothee Schneider (Framersheim) mit Faustus; 81,865

Weitere Informationen unter www.chialshaqab.com

Internationales Spring- und Dressurturnier (CSI3*/CDI5*) vom 23. bis 28. Feburar in Wellington FL/USA

Großer Preis
1. Bertram Allen (IRL) mit Pacino Amiro; 0/0/35,322
2. Daniel Coyle (IRL) mit Legacy; 0/0/37,111
3. Mario Deslauriers (CAN) mit Bardolina 2; 0/0/37,629
4. Daniel Deusser (Reijmenam/ Belgien)t Killer Queen VDM; 0/4/35,62

Grand Prix
1. Sabine Schut-Kery (USA) mit Sanceo; 74,522 Prozent
2. Adrienne Lyle (USA) mit Harmony’s Duval; 72,587
3. Charlotte Jorst (USA) mit Kastel’s Nintendo; 72,326

5. Christoph Koschel (Hagen) mit Eaton Unitechno; 71,304

Grand Prix Special
1. Sabine Schut-Kery (USA) mit Sanceo; 77,468 Prozent
2. Lindsay Kellock (CAN) mit Sebastien; 73,234
2. Adrienne Lyle (USA) mit Harmony’s Duval; 73,149

5. Christoph Koschel (Hagen) mit Eaton Unitechno; 72,213

Weitere Informationen unter www.gdf.coth.com

Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 22. bis 26. Februar in Vilamoura/POR

Großer Preis
1. John Whitaker (GBR) mit Unick du Francport; 0/0/36,43
2. Marc Bettinger (Deutschland) mit Undercover Z; 0/0/37,01
3. Juliette Faligot (FRA) mit Arqana de Riverland; 0/0/37,56

Weitere Informationen unter www.vilamouraequestriancentre.com

Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 22. bis 28. Februar in Vejer de la Frontera/ESP

Großer Preis
1. Michael G. Duffy (IRL) mit Lapuccino 2; 0/0/42,86
2. Joseph Stockdale (GBR) mit Equine America Cacharel; 0/0/44,74
3. Steve Guerdat (SUI) mit Albführens’s Maddox; 0/4/41,30

21. Kendra Claricia Brinkop (Deutschland) mit Kastelle Memo; 5/84,29

Weitere Informationen unter www.sunshinetour.net

Internationales Springturnier (CSI3*) vom 23. bis 28. Februar in Oliva/ESP

Großer Preis
1. Nicolas Delmotte (FRA) mit Urvoso du Roch; 0/0/44,89
2. Melia Gosa (FRA) mit Alouette d’Eole; 0/0/45,83
3. Ismael Garcia Roque (ESP) mit La Costa; 0/0/46,45

8. Sophie Hinners (Vierden) mit Vittorio 8; 0/4/47,77

Weitere Informationen unter www.metoliva.com

 
 

