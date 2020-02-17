Chantilly/ Frankreich. Die dritte Online-Auktion „Rare & Iconic Embryos“ für 16 zu erwartende Fohlen durch Embryotransfer brachte einen Durchschnittspreis von 24.300 Euro. Den Höchstpreis von 40.000 € für einen kommenden Cornet de Lys-Nachkommen zahlte ein irischer Interessent. Act III of The Auction by Arqana concludes with great success as bidders from America, Canada, the UAE, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Croatia, Slovenia, Russia, Hungary, Italy and Spain took part in the online sale. The Auction’s second embryo sale which offered 16 top class embryos representing the best European bloodlines, ended with an average price €24,300, for the 10 lots to change hands (63%), close to matching last year's record-breaking figure of €26,000. The highest price of €40,000 was reached for Lot 2, which was actually born a few days before the sale on February 12 thus going under the hammer as a foal rather than an embryo. The colt is regally bred with two CSI5* winning parents in Cornet du Lys and Electra van't Roosakker and was purchased by Irish interests, Lot 1 also proved highly coveted, eventually going down at €35,000, to an Ireland, the country of its famous sibling, Cian O’Conor’s Olympic hope PSG Final. Lot 13 pushed the end of the sale way beyond the initial closing time of 6pm as two bidders engaged in a relentless battle for the embryo by Carthago Z out of Azuela de Muze. The "Extra Time" rule allows every bidder a minimum of 15 minutes to place a bid and as a result, the clock read 7:40pm when lot 13 was finally knocked down for €33,000 to an American breeder. Arqana's CEO Eric Hoyeau commented on the third installment of the joint venture between his company and Christophe Ameeuw's Ecuries d'Ecaussinnes: "The second edition of this auction of top level show jumping embryos has been a great success. We saw a a very busy market with bidders from across the globe and a total of 173 bids placed on www.theauction.online - quite an impressive figure for 16 lots! The average price is almost identical to last year's record-breaking result, which testifies of the trust placed in The Auction by the leading breeders in Europe, who have offered some extremely desirable genetics, as well as by the buyers. There have been a number of synergies between the showjumping and racing industry, Arqana's original market, and this is what The Auction is all about". Christophe Ameeuw, concluded: "We are delighted to see that The Auction “Rare & Iconic Embryos” sale has captured the interest of a truly international audience, giving access to the best show jumping genetics to equestrian professionals but also to new clients from around the world. Thanks to our online platform, we were able to overcome the cancellation of Hong Kong and conclude this Act III with great results. I want thank everyone for their trust in The Auction”. Full results on www.theauction.online About THE AUCTION by Arqana THE AUCTION by Arqana results from a partnership between Christophe Ameeuw, owner and CEO of Ecuries d’Ecaussinnes and President of EEM, and Arqana, France’s Number 1 racehorse auctioneer and a leading European auction house. Created in 2019, The Auction by Arqana launched a groundbreaking program of auction sales dedicated to world-class show jumpers. Combined with the innovative concepts of LIVE in-person and online auctions, dedicated to sport horses at the forefront of the international show jumping scene, we aim to become the world's leading equestrian auction house and to offer a unique platform for world-class performers, embryos, equestrian art, photography, real estate and valuable collections related to the horse. Inspired by the world of Art and Horse Racing, The Auction aims to bring transparency and credibility to the equestrian trade, and to create a meeting point for buyers and sellers and attract new investors into the equestrian sector. #The Right Place At The Right Time About Arqana Arqana was created in 2006 from the merger between Agence Française and Goffs France, with support from His Highness the Aga Khan and Artcurial as majority shareholders. Based in the seaside resort of Deauville, it is the leading racehorse auction house in France with 17 sales every year, which cover all market segments (foals, yearlings, horses in training, broodmares etc.) and grosses over €150 million annually - thoroughbreds and trotters combined.