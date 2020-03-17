Dear Friend of Spruce Meadows,

Thank you for your continued support of Spruce Meadows.

Governments and health authorities around the world continue to implement stringent measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we recognize that many of these decisions impact the daily lives of our entire circle of friends, sponsors, athletes, and staff.

Due to an overabundance of caution, until further notice, the Spruce Meadows management teams have met and decided we will close the Administration Offices, the Riding Hall Shop, and the Spruce Meadows grounds effective March 17.

We will provide updated information and will continue to communicate regularly with all of our stakeholders as the situation develops and more details become available.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us at Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist gegen Spambots geschützt! Sie müssen JavaScript aktivieren, damit Sie sie sehen können. .

Our team are all working from home and will reply to your concerns - we just want to make you aware that there may be delays in replies. We thank you for your understanding.

We sincerely hope that you and your loved ones are safe during this very difficult and uncertain time and, once again, thank you for your support. Please stay safe.

Sincerely,

Linda Southern-Heathcott

President & CEO, Spruce Meadows