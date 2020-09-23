Sie befinden sich hier: Home Magazin Worte braucht es nicht...

Worte braucht es nicht...
Geschrieben von: DL   
Mittwoch, 23. September 2020 um 14:44

Etwas auch für die Seele...

Magnificent.  Music as well,  beautifully played. These horses were originally bred as "war horses" in the days of knights and armour. As armour got heavier, bigger horses were needed and the Friesian almost became extinct. They are back and are one of the most beautiful horses in stature as well as gait. What gorgeous animals! Just watching them becomes an emotional experience. Can you imagine what it would be like to ride one? Their manes and tails are the longest that I have seen and I noticed that when performing on grass, their hoofs do not kick up a divot, as they land flat footed. Creatures such as these are what makes this world so special. These horses are native to the Netherlands.

Schönheit der Friesen

 
 

